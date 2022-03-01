Opinion

Very surprising Newcastle United goalscoring strength in depth – Relegation battle

Fair to say that goalscoring hasn’t been seen as a particular strength of Newcastle United in recent times.

Thanks to Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, an unbalanced squad lacking in certain areas, especially in terms of reliable goalscorers.

In the 2020/21 Premier League season, Callum Wilson scored 12 but the only other player to get more than four PL goals was Joe Willock, the loan striker scoring a remarkable eight goals from only 17 chances.

There was then disbelief when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce didn’t add a single new goal threat to the squad that finished that 2020/21 NUFC season.

This is how the Premier League goalscoring looks for Newcastle United so far this 2021/22 season:

6 Wilson

5 ASM

2 Shelvey, Joelinton, Willock, Trippier

1 Longstaff, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Fraser

(plus two own goals)

So 28 goals scored in total over the course of 27 matches (all competitions).

Not great when only two players have scored more than two goals in almost seven months of football, especially when that pair (Wilson and ASM) are currently both out injured.

However, thankfully we are now some distance away from the ultra negative tactics of Steve Bruce and have a manager in Eddie Howe who is getting his team to press high, whilst at the same time improving things immeasurably at the back. The last seven Premier League matches seeing Newcastle score at least once in all seven, with only four goals conceded in over eleven hours of PL football.

There is also now a very surprising Newcastle United goalscoring advantage over their rivals, when it comes to strength in depth in this relegation battle.

This is how many different goalscorers each of Newcastle’s rivals have had so far this Premier League season:

13 Brentford

12 Everton

11 Leeds

10 Burnley

7 Norwich, Burnley

As you can see, only Brentford have had as many different goalscorers as Newcastle in the Premier League this season. Indeed, Norwich and Burnley (Chris Wood still their joint second top scorer this season) with almost half as many.

With Callum Wilson set to be out for a minimum of most of the rest of the season, it is a massive boost to see Eddie Howe put together tactics and formation that have helped produce goalscorers from so many different positions / individuals.

Long may it continue and what an extra bonus it will be if / when Chris Wood also starts knocking a few in…

