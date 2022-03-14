News

Venue for March 2022 Newcastle United warm weather trip made public – Report

Newcastle United are set to fly off again on a warm weather break.

Eddie Howe pretty much confirming that the rumours / reports were on the money, when asked about it after beating Southampton four days ago:

“We might well go away. We are looking at taking the group somewhere to build, really, on what we did in Saudi Arabia [back in January] which was a really, really good few days. It really did unite the squad, I think the players felt that and you have seen what has happened since we have come back. The results have been very strong and the spirit very good off the back of that, so we will look at doing something similar.”

That trip to Saudi Arabia (NUFC pictured above, training during that January visit) happened after the away win at Leeds on 22 January 2022, Eddie Howe’s players coming back to England and then winning five of their next six Premier League games and drawing the other, before then we saw Chelsea undeservedly beat NUFC on Sunday.

There had been reports suggesting that Dubai was going to be the March 2022 destination for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle Unite warm weather training get away and now an exclusive from the Training Ground Guru site appears to have confirmed that.

Training Ground Guru report – 14 March 2022:

‘Newcastle United will travel to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai at the end of this week for warm-weather training, TGG can reveal.

The squad will fly out to Dubai after their Premier League match at Everton on Thursday (March 17th). The NAS complex has two Fifa standard pitches, a health club and spa (with altitude, climate and cryo chambers), an indoor stadium and IAAF-standard athletics track.

Arsenal used the facility during the winter break in January and a number of other elite teams and athletes have also visited in recent seasons, including Rory McIlroy, Novak Djokovic and Virgil Van Dijk. McIlroy – pictured below with Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, who owns the complex – has described it as “one of the best sports facilities in the world.”

Manchester United regularly send their injured players there for rehab, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard among the visitors in recent months.’

