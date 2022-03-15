Opinion

This postponement in selling Newcastle United tickets is totally unacceptable

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were operating in tandem, getting hold of Newcastle United tickets was never a problem.

That of course has all changed.

With new owners and an excellent head coach, the demand far exceeds the supply of Newcastle United tickets.

However, an extra unnecessary obstacle has now been placed in the path of supporters.

The 23 February 2022 saw the announcement of changes to matches for Premier League games in April 2022, those selected for live broadcast in the UK.

Newcastle United seeing their games against Tottenham (away) and Wolves (home) selected.

However, only the first two rounds of matches in April 2022 were announced, with the Premier League and broadcasters saying the remaining three rounds of games that month would be revealed in the near future.

Well, we are now 20 days on from that initial / partial announcement for April and still no sign of hearing what changes, if any, will be made.

If details of all April matches had been announced on 23 February 2023, it would have given Newcastle United fans (and away supporters) just over seven weeks notice when it comes to booking accommodation and travel for the NUFC v Leicester match currently scheduled for Saturday 16 April. However, instead we are now down to just over four weeks until that match and still no clarity / confirmation of when it will be played.

As you might have heard…the cost of living is going crazy for most normal people, Newcastle United have numerous fans who rely on booking trains (and flights) as early as possible, to get to Tyneside for home matches. This of course equally applies to the hardcore regularly travelling to away games, this TV announcement delay especially painful for them, as the tricky journey to Norwich is currently scheduled for just over five weeks time.

The tickets for that Leicester home match were due to go on sale on Monday (14 March) but that hasn’t happened. This postponement in selling Newcastle United tickets is totally unacceptable.

Obviously I don’t blame Newcastle United for this delay in selling tickets (as obviously they have to wait and see whether the Leicester game is moved), or at least not beyond the fact that they are one of 20 Premier League clubs who collectively allow the broadcasters to treat fans so abysmally.

One of the major factors in this April TV announcement delay is that broadcasters want to wait and see what happens in European competitions with regard to Premier League clubs, this includes Leicester City. They play in France on Thursday, leading 2-0 against Rennes, if they successfully get through this second leg then they will be playing in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday 14 April, two days before they are currently scheduled at St James Park.

You understand that broadcasters want to wait and pick and choose which matches are played when and chosen for broadcast BUT why is it always fans who are the ones to suffer? Bottom line is that they could have weeks ago moved this Newcastle v Leicester match to the Sunday and made a TV decision on it – regardless of whether Leicester progress in Europe or not, but reality is, they insist on waiting so it massively conveniences them and yet with no compensation, or even consideration, to fans who are affected by this delay.

At best, Newcastle United fans and those of other clubs, are going to get four weeks notice of when their games are to be played in mid-April, once this week’s European games are decided. However, it will be no surprise if the April TV announcement isn’t made until next week sometime, giving fans less than four weeks notice.

Newcastle United upcoming matches (last three in April still to be confirmed):

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Saturday 16 April 3pm – Leicester home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 3pm – Liverpool home

