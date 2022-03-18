Opinion

This is why Newcastle United didn’t beat Everton

It ended Everton 1 Newcastle 0.

The home side getting a rare victory, having only won only two of their previous twenty Premier League matches (losing fifteen of them!), plus losing eight of their previous nine.

The away side with a rare Premier League defeat, only their second since 19 December 2021.

Following the match, a lot has been said and many Newcastle United fans left scratching their heads as to how their team not only didn’t win, but somehow lost the game.

I would give two big reasons as to why Newcastle ended up failing on the night.

Firstly, a tough run of games, three away matches in a row, the first and third of them only seven days apart. I think that events caught up with Eddie Howe’s team / squad. Despite these three away trips in a row, I thought it was impressive that Newcastle’s players looked far fitter and quicker to the ball throughout last night’s match, a testament to Eddie Howe’s work on the training ground and how the squad have responded to it.

However, maybe the sharpness in and around the box, the creativity, the ideas to unlock a poor opposition, just possibly blunted a little by mental fatigue more than anything. This break coming maybe just a few days too late.

Basically, if the order of these three away games had been Everton first and then Southampton and Chelsea in whatever order, I think Newcastle would have definitely won at Goodison Park. NUFC dominated against Everton far more but at Southampton maybe just quicker thinking and better decision making at key moments.

Secondly…and I think that this is what some Newcastle fans (and those of other clubs) find it difficult to accept / understand, is that these things just happen. That football is a sport of very fine margins and so often the better team doesn’t necessarily win.

That it is so random. In certain matches you can be so poor and hardly in it, even gifting the opposition chance after chance, yet you at times get away with it. Whereas sometimes it goes the other way and you are punished for just a single mistake.

Last night, I don’t think I can remember Everton threatening at all really, until the goal.

Dan Burn is a perfect example of how random things are, he has made only two real errors since he arrived and yet…

On Sunday he switched off for a split second and Havertz provided a sublime finish, yet minutes earlier Lascelles lost the same player but that time Havertz headed a far easier chance straight into Dubravka’s hands.

Against Everton, ASM should have done far better and then as Iwobi ran with the ball, the big Geordie defender sold himself far too easy some ten yards outside the box and seconds later Newcastle had lost the game.

Incredibly tough to take when such small margins are in play and you are punished so brutally two games in a row when making one mistake in each game.

Overall, I think far too many fans, of NUFC and every other club, appear to be incapable so often of differentiating between a good performance and good result ad / or matches you simply deserve to lose or not.

So often I see Newcastle play well but don’t win and loads of supporters criticising individuals and the team overall.

Then alternatively, I see Newcastle play badly but win and yet loads of our fans only see it as a brilliant performance all round.

Sadly, too many Newcastle fans happy to go with what the media tell them to think, rather than think for themselves, especially if NUFC have lost, or drawn with a team they were expected to beat.

After the Chelsea match, I did an article where I addressed this and looked at all 17 matches under Eddie Howe and put the actual results, then what I thought Newcastle United had deserved from their performance. I have now updated this to include Thursday night at Everton…

So here are all 18 of the Newcastle United PL matches under Eddie Howe, with the actual result and then in brackets, what result I thought the performance deserved for NUFC:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 (Win)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (Lose)

Newcastle 1 Norwich 1 (Win)

Newcastle 1 Burnley 0 (Win)

Leicester 4 Newcastle 0 (Lose)

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 (Lose)

Newcastle 0 Man City 4 (Lose)

Newcastle 1 Man U 1 (Win)

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 (Draw)

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 (Draw)

Newcastle 3 Everton 1 (Win)

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (Win)

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 (Win)

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 (Win)

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 (Lose)

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 (Draw)

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 (Draw)

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 (Win)

These last four NUFC games sum it up. I thought we deserved only one point from the Brighton and Southampton games and yet got six, whilst the Everton and Chelsea matches deserved four points in my opinion and yet Newcastle picked up none!

Actual Eddie Howe results at Newcastle United

Played 18 Won 7 Drawn 5 Lost 6 (Points 26)

The results that Newcastle United performances have deserved (in my opinion…) under Eddie Howe

Played 18 Won 9 Drawn 4 Lost 5 (Points 31)

So not a massive difference in terms of the overall points total but with Eddie Howe (in my opinion) now deserving to have picked up five more points so far, based on performances.

In the 18 Eddie Howe matches, only six of them had more than one goal in them.

So what you are talking about is one single moment in 12 of the 18 games, would / could have changed the result. Turning wins into draws, draws into wins or defeats, defeats into draws.

Average luck normally sees things even up overall, in terms of results compared to performances. However, sometimes you just have to accept at times things run for you in a run of matches, or it goes the other way.

I think those six wins in seven games, with victories over Leeds, Everton, Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Southampton, only Everton and Brentford (with the help of the sending off) Newcastle convincingly won. Conversely we have experienced the negative extreme, made all the worse by the fact that both Chelsea and Everton scored so late.

The mission now is simply to ensure Newcastle United stay up, recruit some better quality players throughout the team and ensure the likes of Trippier, ASM and Wilson are fully fit and focused for when the start of next season comes around.

When it gets to August, I think we can then start to say far more convincing performances and victories, as opposed to the overwhelming majority of matches resting on such small margins, as we see currently.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

