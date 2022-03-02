Opinion

The new Newcastle United owners, ‘football finance gurus’ and expanding St James Park

The new Newcastle United owners have given insights into their intentions to stay at St James Park.

The so-called “football finance gurus” have predictably jumped on the bandwagon.

The potential for click bait is enormous. Let’s have a look at the options from closer to home.

On the whole, the statements from Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi about intending to stay put and grow at James Park have been welcomed.

St James Park has been home for 130 years and it has become a dominant part of the skyline, just about unique in terms of its proximity to the city centre.

Where those “gurus” have a point is that under new ownership, the club can advance in different ways. The new Newcastle United owners have invested in buying the club and as the January transfer market showed, they are prepared to invest in developing the squad. At some point, they may wish to increase match day revenues as a part of the return but this is something that perhaps the “gurus” take too much for granted.

We can look back to press conferences when the takeover went through. Some comments were on the record, some off. The message seeped into the press and social media that there could be a stadium name change but only after consultation with supporters and if supporters agreed. Furthermore, the suggestion was that SJP would remain a part of the name.

A recent speculation by one of the “gurus” put a value of £4 million annually. Back in the early Ashley days, that was the sort of price that Derek Llambias put on naming rights over a decade ago, as he said, “enough “try and get a new Yohan Cabaye on the pitch”. It seems ridiculous to have the same valuation now, especially with a progressive, ambitious club, let alone the current cost of a star midfielder.

The clues are there that the new owners want to be in touch with supporters. They seem to recognise our value to the club. Communication has already improved dramatically compared to the Ashley years. The new owners have told us that want to invest in the city, as indeed the Reubens brothers already have, over a sustained period too.

Of course, one of the “gurus” was quick to get column inches by suggesting that the new owners would seek to sell St James Park and move to a new stadium. What they obviously were unaware of is the ownership of the site. The stands are owned by the club, the land belongs to the Freemen of the city of Newcastle, the City Council being effective landlords.

There would be little value to the owners in relocating, other than for potential extra revenue. Unlike other clubs to have sold stadia for other uses, the value of the stands would be a huge write off.

Some other potential myths can be exploded. Based on a half truth, yes, Newcastle United gate receipts have run at around £25 million annually, obviously with the exception of the Covid situation. Those revenues have been dwarfed by what are currently seen as the Top Six.

There are a few reasons for the difference in those revenues. The size of the ground is a contributory factor but in truth, not the total answer. Five of the Top Six have bigger capacities, Liverpool by 1,085, albeit with further expansion plans, Man City by 2,612, Chelsea can only accommodate 11,471 fewer.

Of course, the Top Six have been more successful. That means longer cup runs and involvement in UEFA competitions.

More significantly, match day prices are so much higher at those clubs. The difference is exaggerated by Ashley’s long term season ticket deal. The question has to be asked, would the new owners want to hike prices, given their acknowledgement of the importance of supporters? After all, match day revenues are worth less than 15% of turnover.

Other routes can raise revenues more significantly. Commercial sponsorship has been stagnant since Ashley’s arrival. Champions League involvement would push turnover up by 60% compared to non-Covid levels, with even more commercial deals to surely follow. We are dealing in a more lofty part of the transfer market where Andy Carroll sized profit levels could be repeatedly realised on player sales.

There are attractions to a stadium revamp, including extra capacity. The St James Park stadium is now the flagship for the new consortium. It can be even more impressive with more commercial opportunities. Greater capacity can add to the atmosphere.

Chelsea are an example of what can be done to a ground with limited space. A part of the Stamford Bridge complex is given over to hotels, conference, retail and business accommodation. Other stadia in English football are part of similar out of town complexes. More can be built within the current confines.

Restrictions apply, notably the protected Leazes Terrace, which restricts the potential for development of the East side of the ground. There may or may not be potential to expand the Gallowgate southwards, Ashley having thrown a spanner in the works with his property dealings.

A more imaginative hint as to how SJP can be developed, based on an alternative strategy explored in the late 1970s by Wolves, involving rotation of the pitch. Molineux just happens to be another stadium close to the city centre.

Plans were allegedly presented to Amanda Staveley during the first attempt at a takeover, drawn up by a Design Manager called John Henry (for those who want to Google). Henry’s plans could potentially / allegedly give SJP a capacity of 70,000. However, modules in the design could be compromised to give a modular, longer term expansion plan.

More simply, extra tiers could be added to existing stands. Within the Reubens family lies the expertise to seek yet more creative ways of increasing capacity. They also have both expertise and relationships within a supportive city Council.

It should be noted that ground development is effectively excluded from Financial Fair Play, despite the longer term benefits of increasing revenues. With the backing of the PIF, the investment meets with their longer term vision. It also removes risk seen at other clubs whose ground development has curtailed expenditure in the squad, Spurs and Arsenal come to mind, as well as historically at clubs like Wolves.

After all that, there may be an even simpler way to increase capacity. Let’s see how the experiments progress on safe standing. The “gurus” don’t seem to have thought of that!

