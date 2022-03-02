Opinion

The most valuable Newcastle United players

I have been inspired / antagonised to do this due to comments I have been hearing / reading recently.

For me, a biggish minority of fans have been going way over the top on certain Newcastle United players, mainly when it comes to praise but also in some circumstances, criticism.

So I wanted to look at who actually are the most valuable Newcastle United players.

When I say valuable, I am talking about value to NUFC, not automatically who would generate the biggest transfer fee. Although invariably these two things will be pretty closely connected in my list below.

My criteria then, is which Newcastle United players I believe will be of most value to the club when we get to the kick-off of the 2022/23 Premier League season (obviously assuming we are still in it…), starting from the top:

Allan Saint-Maximin

Bruno Guimaraes

Joelinton

Dan Burn

Kieran Trippier

Martin Dubravka

Callum Wilson

Joe Willock

I see those as the eight stand out players for next season, although Matt Targett would make it nine if his loan deal was changed to permanent.

Other Newcastle United players who I was considering, being probably Schar, Shelvey and Manquillo. Whilst I don’t see anybody else being priorities to be retained and competing for a regular first team spot.

Looking at my main list of eight, for my money, Allan Saint-Maximin is still the most valuable to our club. He does the hardest job, scoring and creating goals. I expect him to do even better next season with a better team around him.

Obviously we haven’t seen much of Bruno G yet but I’d be amazed if he doesn’t swiftly establish himself as one of our key players, if not THE key player.

I have just edging out man of the moment Joelinton, who is bossing things at the moment.

Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier have instantly looked better in their positions than Newcastle have had for some time, whilst Dubravka looking back to something like his best.

If I though Callum Wilson would / could stay free of injury then he may well have been a few places higher on this list.

Likewise, if these two goals in two games are a sign of things to come, Joe Willock would also be looking at a higher value as well.

