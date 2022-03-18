Opinion

The Mike Ashley Cult Eleven

Now we are into 2022, it marks the first full year that we exist in a post Mike Ashley world.

The end of 2021 and start of 2022 has seen so much positivity and we now look like we should have enough to stay up this season and push on.

I thought it would be fun to celebrate (I use the words ‘fun’ and ‘celebrate’ loosely) Mike Ashley’s decade and a half of ownership by putting together his best eleven, worst eleven and cult eleven.

These are players signed during the Mike Ashley era, so the likes of Shay Given and James Milner don’t qualify despite playing briefly during Tat Man Carruthers’ ownership. It is purely signings that I am focusing on too, so there will be no Paul Dummetts or Andy Carrols (the original, good version) sneaking into the lists.

Finally, I have set a minimum appearance requirement of 10 Premier League outings. There are so many players that could have got in such as Saivet 5 years 5 appearances (waste of a squad space), Doumbia 3 appearances (showed nothing), Ferreyra (no appearances in season long loan spell) ‘Nacho’ (the Keegan killer) etc etc etc. I could make a couple of squads of pointless signings, but I won’t.

A special mention to a man who could be on any of these lists but isn’t present on any. Up until October/November last year Joelinton would have been a strong contender for the worst eleven. From the home match against Brentford onwards, he’s probably worthy of a place in the cult eleven. If keeps going the way he has done, in a couple of years we might even consider him worthy of the best eleven. However, these battling performances have only spanned a few months so aren’t enough to get him in either of the better lists but have taken him out of contention for the worst list.

This is all personal opinion so I would be interested to see people create their own 11’s in the comments section. For each team I have asked the editor to supply his own choice for the best, worst and biggest cult player signed under Ashley.

For my best eleven (published on Thursday HERE), it’s worth mentioning that my team is not set up to defend. I think they’d play exciting football but would definitely be liable to concede plenty of goals. I’ve picked the players on ability rather than how they complement each other.

Without further ado, here is my cult eleven. 442 Formation.

Karl Darlow

He can be dodgy but he’s proved an able deputy when Dubravka has been injured.

His good spells do start to run thin towards the end and it’s always a relief when our number 1 is fit again but without Karl as back up, things could have been a lot worse in recent seasons.

He was the main man between the sticks for most of our Championship winning season too. Prone to errors but capable of some exceptional saves too. Something of a penalty specialist, saving twice against Forest in a game we had two players sent off in but still could and should have won. There were some comments about an England call up after his exceptional early season form last season in Dubravka’s absence.

Ryan Taylor

The original ‘o’er the wall’.

Ryan Taylor wasn’t much fancied when he joined Newcastle, but ended up as a real fan favourite, not just because of the Sunderland free kick but also due to his commitment wherever he was deployed. He played both full back positions, on both wings, sometimes in the centre of midfield (once in central defence if memory serves) and always gave his all. Could certainly put away a free kick.

Told over the phone that he would not be getting a new contract before being asked to pass the phone on to someone else in this team.

James Perch

Similar to Taylor, the ironically nicknamed Perchino was Mr Utility.

He played practically every position across the defensive and midfield lines. He always gave his best in his three years at the club.

Mike Williamson

Williamson went from an unfancied, little known Championship signing to a permanent fixture across five Premier League seasons after our promotion.

His form was so consistent, at one point, that a fan started the Mike Brazilliamson Twitter account in a bid to try and muster support to get Iron Mike into the England squad.

He never would get on the plane to Brazil but his commitment and performances in a Newcastle shirt will mean he is always welcome in our corner of the North East.

Jetro Willems

Left back hasn’t been a position to yield much cult quality. For me this guy is an easy choice for the cult team.

A player much affected by injuries. He had 22 Netherlands caps at the age of 22 but hasn’t had one in 6 years now.

He managed to appear in precisely half the Premier League games in his season long loan and complimented ASM brilliantly on the left, if a little suspect defensively.

Scored two great goals against the two best clubs in the Premier League in Liverpool and Man City. Surprising he wasn’t snapped up on a free this season, but Ashley was probably still smarting about paying £15 million for a left back, who had been frozen out by the end of last season.

Matt Ritchie

Still at the club now and anyone that has watched how he has fared in the last couple of seasons, will probably be wondering how he has made this list.

I think the Southern Scot should probably be moved on at the end of this season. Realistically, he should have gone a couple of years ago when Bournemouth came calling. Had he left then I think he would have done so as a cult legend and I hope that he holds that status when he does eventually depart.

He’s no longer capable of playing at the top level but let’s remember his contribution to the Championship winning campaign and the first couple of years back in the top flight.

In the Championship he was phenomenal, 12 goals and 8 assists from his berth on the right wing. A battler, a voice and an indomitable spirit. So many times he popped up with crucial goals when our title charge was close to being derailed.

The one against Burton sticks in the mind. Robbed by a ridiculous decision where the officials completely forgot the rules regarding penalty retakes. He cut in on his less fancied right foot and bent a perfect strike into the corner from outside the box to snatch a vital victory.

In the Premier League he hasn’t been as effective but we have seen him kick a few corner flags over the last four and a half seasons. One of his most memorable goals being the penalty against Man City that saw us recover from an early deficit to win 2-1. Our only Premier League win against Man City in 17 years!

Probably a bit gutted that Bruno has already nicked his magic hat.

Kevin Nolan

A leader, a battler, a poacher. Nolan was one of our most consistent players across his spell. He’s also one of very few players who received a good reception on his return having been sold to West Ham. He went on to score the winner that day to remind us what a threat he is around the box.

From his cheeky smile to his chicken dance, there was an abundance of things to love about Nolan. He captained the side to promotion from the Championship. Oh, and let’s not forget, he stuck a hat-trick past the Mackems.

Probably our best captain since Shearer retired.

Cheick Tiote

A left footed strike that will go down as one of the sweetest moments of the Ashley era. A team in disarray having just sold their greatest asset on deadline day. We got £35 million for big Andy Carroll but failed to replace him, 4-0 down at home to Arsenal, we were disintegrating. Then something miraculous happened and we got a goal, then a second, then a third.

Arsenal had been down to ten men since the 50th minute and a couple of penalties had been awarded and converted by Barton. But nothing could be more beautiful than the sight of a cleared free kick dropping to the left foot of Tiote. A player who had never and would never score another goal for the club, smashed the most sumptuous of volleys. He then wheeled away, arms aloft. A smile so bewildered and joyful, splitting his face, as he raced around absorbing the adoration.

In his first couple of seasons there were few better centre midfielders in the premier league. He was a rock in the middle of the park. In later years he was less effective but he will always be fondly remembered on Tyneside for his warrior spirit and that very special goal.

To pass away at the age of 30 was a true tragedy but he will never, ever be forgotten. He is time stamped forever in Geordie folklore.

Jonas Gutierrez

Making up a special midfield four is the Spiderman himself.

It was nearly a year and half of being a Newcastle player before Jonas could drag his sweat drenched Spiderman mask from his pants to celebrate a goal. But what a goal. Carrying the ball from his own half he managed to stride all the way to the Peterborough area before evading a couple of defenders and popping the ball past a bemused goalkeeper.

He was excellent in that promotion season and went on to be a reliable and consistent player on return to the Premier League.

His greatest moment is film worthy. Cast aside by a villainous boss having been diagnosed with cancer. Jonas was forced out on loan and had to battle his illness with zero club support. He returned to the team to rapturous applause and showed signs of his old self against Manchester United. The team were on a historic losing streak and hurtling towards a second relegation in six years. Jonas was steadily getting his fitness back and his first team place.

Final game of the season we needed a win to guarantee survival. Jonas crosses the ball from the left, Sissoko header 1-0. Late on Jonas cuts in onto his right foot and hits a strike that takes a godly deflection and settles in the back of the net.

Terraces go crazy, shirt comes off and is whipped around in the air as teammates converge on our saviour. It would be the last time Jonas would play for us, being the recipient of the phone pass from Taylor to be informed that he was no longer required.

He will never be short of offers of pints around the city of Newcastle whenever he returns though.

Papisse Cisse

Has ever a man burst onto the scene quite so spectacularly?

With 13 goals in 14 games during an astonishing half season as we soared to fifth place in the league. Unfortunately, he would only go on to get another 24 goals in the next 103 Premier League appearances in a Newcastle shirt.

Would frustrate fans as he spent half his career offside and smiling about it. However, nobody can take away that wonderful half season and one of the best ever braces in Premier League history, against Chelsea, including the mind bending, reality defying second.

Salomon Rondon

What might have been?

Had Rafa and Rondon stayed, who knows what we might have achieved in the 2019/2020 season. Of course, for Rafa to stay he would have needed to be backed and that could have meant we could have really pushed on from that fine end of season form. Neither man was with us the following season and both have suffered for it in reality.

Rondon gave us so much in his one year and quickly became a fan favourite. An infectious smile that reminded me a bit of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, he was our player of the season as he scored 11 goals and made 7 assists. He, Perez and Alimiron really clicked in that often-quoted late season form.

Manager – Chris Hughton

What he did for us after our first relegation was sensational.

Given no money to spend and seeing a host of big names depart, he cobbled a team spirit together that would see us burst back up with 102 points.

Sacked when we were mid-table; had smashed Villa 6-0 in the revenge match, battered Sunderland 5-1 and just beaten Arsenal away for the first time in 9 years. That win is now the only one there in the last 21 years! An absolute travesty of a decision but part of that was down to him being a man of principles and he will always be held in high esteem because of that.

During our second Championship spell, many fans wanted Brighton to come up with us due the fact that Hughton was their boss.

Lots of players have built a special relationship with the fans.

You have the unlikely heroes such as Daryl Murphy, Leon Best or Peter Lovenkrands that played a huge part in helping the team get to the next stage in their journey before being discarded for better players.

You have likeable wildcards like Mitrovic who heavily divide opinion.

There are the outspoken warriors such Joey Barton who give their all and keep Newcastle in their hearts long after they are gone.

If Gayle had been sold instantly after promotion, he would have easily made this list but he has stagnated dramatically since that season. Seems happy to just sit on the bench and pick up a wage packet rather than move on and play football. That’s where he and Ritchie differ in my opinion. There are players who give so much for a brief period such as Townsend but then lose all goodwill by means of their departure.

