Opinion

The Mike Ashley Best Eleven

Now we have moved into 2022, this marks the first full year that we exist in a post Mike Ashley world.

The end of 2021 and start of 2022 has seen so much positivity and we now look like we should have enough to stay up this season and push on.

I thought it would be fun to celebrate (I use the words ‘fun’ and ‘celebrate’ loosely) Mike Ashley’s decade and a half of ownership, by putting together his best eleven, worst eleven and cult eleven.

These are players signed during the Mike Ashley era, so the likes of Shay Given and James Milner don’t qualify despite playing briefly during Tat Man Carruthers’ ownership. It is purely signings that I am focusing on too, so there will be no Paul Dummetts or Andy Carrols (the original, good version) sneaking into the lists.

Finally, I have set a minimum appearance requirement of 10 Premier League outings. There are so many players that could have got in such as Saivet 5 years 5 appearances (waste of a squad space), Doumbia 3 appearances (showed nothing), Ferreyra (no appearances in season long loan spell) ‘Nacho’ (the Keegan killer) etc etc etc. I could make a couple of squads of pointless signings, but I won’t.

A special mention to a man who could be on any of these lists but isn’t present on any. Up until October/November last year ,Joelinton would have been a strong contender for the worst eleven. From the home match against Brentford onwards, he’s probably worthy of a place in the cult eleven. If keeps going the way he has done, in a couple of years we might even consider him worthy of the best eleven. However, these battling performances have only spanned a few months so aren’t enough to get him in either of the better lists but have taken him out of contention for the worst list.

This is all personal opinion so I would be interested to see people create their own 11s in the comments section. For each team I have also asked the editor to supply his own choice for the best, worst and biggest cult player signed under Ashley.

For my best eleven, it’s worth mentioning that my team is not set up to defend. I think they’d play exciting football but would definitely be liable to concede plenty of goals. I’ve picked the players on ability rather than how they complement each other.

Without further ado, here is my best eleven (with cult eleven and worst eleven articles to follow). I’ve gone for a 442.

Martin Dubravka

He’s received a bit of stick at times over the last couple of years but he is clearly the best goalkeeper signed in the Mike Ashley era. (Shay Given aside) Tim Krul is probably the next best to have played in that era and he was an academy graduate.

Dubravka, like most keepers, looks better with a good defensive unit in front of him and he is proving his class once more now the team is doing well. He won us so many points in the Bruce years and there have been few more memorable debuts than his all-action clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Man United.

Daryl Janmaat

This was one of the toughest positions to pick. We’ve actually had some quality players at right back but none have really become fan favourites. Habib Beye and Daryl Janmaat both won player of the season during their stints at our club.

Matthieu Debuchy was a good player who was sold on to Arsenal. Danny Simpson went on to win the Premier League with Leicester and was solid in our Championship season and for a couple of years after.

I have gone for Janmaat simply as personal preference. I really rated him when he was at the club. He offered an excellent attacking outlet and did a job defensively too.

One thing I would definitely say, based on the month we saw of him, I already think we’ve signed a better right back in Trippier than any of the ones under Ashley.

Fabian Schar

A couple of months ago he may have struggled to make this list.

His central defensive partner in this team was a no brainer but this spot took me a while to decide on. We’ve had some good to very good centre backs but few excellent.

Bassong, Fernandez, Lejeune and Mbemba all flittered through my thoughts but I think Schar has reminded us in recent weeks what a player he can be. He looked a real class act under Rafa and his ability was almost forgotten after over two years of being coached (or not as the case may be) under the Spaniard’s successor.

Alongside the player I am going to pair him with, there would be shaky times defensively, but we would have been able to play out of the back fantastically. With 8 goals in his 82 Premier League games (including a couple of belters) he boasts better goals-to-games tallies than many midfielders and strikers we had under Ashley.

Fabricio Coloccino

In his later days he may have no longer been the love of our life but he was certainly one of the best centre backs we signed under Ashley. Played for us for 8 years and was captain for 5 of them.

He came to life in the Championship and then went from strength to strength. An absolute rock during the season in which we finished fifth. I will always love curly hair too.

Jose Enrique

At left back we weren’t been blessed with brilliant Ashley signings. Santon did a job and Mbabu looked like he could be the business but was moved on. Who knows if Haidara could have lived up to his promise had it not been for that injury against Wigan? Willems was a hit with the fans.

For me, Jose Enrique was the best by a long shot. Another player who excelled in the Championship, having had a really difficult first year for us during the relegation season, and then played brilliantly in the Premier League. One of many players that saw us as a stepping stone to greater things (a few of whom are in this team). Let’s hope those days are well behind us now.

Hatem Ben Arfa

Enigmatic, infuriating but sometimes magnificent. He will always be one of my favourite players of the Mike Ashley era but it is disappointing that he didn’t fulfil his undoubtable potential. Whether it was due to management or attitude or that long term injury (maybe a combination), Ben Arfa never became the world class player he should have been.

However, he scored 13 goals for us in 76 Premier League appearances and nearly all of them were sensational. His dribble from the halfway line against Bolton will always be remembered by Toon fans of that generation. The fact he did similar in the FA Cup against Blackburn, a few months earlier, was unbelievable. On his day he could be the best player in the Premier League.

Georginio Wijnaldum

We only had a year of service from him and he was widely criticised for going missing in away games. At St James Park however, he was another level, 11 goals from midfield in that one season. He scored 4 against Norwich in a 6-2 thriller (one of few highlights in a difficult season).

Another highlight that season was the 2-0 home victory over Liverpool in December. Wijnaldum scored a goal in stoppage time to seal the victory and put the icing on a dominant personal performance. I have no doubt that he was on Liverpool’s radar from that day onwards and they would sign him 6 months later. Went on to win a Premier League and Champions League. One of few players to leave us for medals and actually get some.

Yohan Cabaye

Mike Ashley never did get that riot we promised him when he let Cabaye jet off to PSG. It was a departure (not to mention the owner’s failure to replace him) that led to a tumble in form. We went from pushing for Europe to battling relegation in the second half of the 13/14 season, after a typical Mike Ashley January sale.

Cabaye was a class act and another instrumental figure in our fifth place finish. ‘Dreamboat’ could do it all but seemed to have his eye on the exit door when it became clear we would never be building on our one great season under Ashley.

Went on strike when we didn’t let him talk to Arsenal but got back to it and gave us another brilliant few months before PSG snapped him up. Like his midfield partner he managed to add some medals to his trophy room in France.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Imagine Ben Arfa on one wing and this guy on the other. Defensively we’d struggle but boy it would we be a riveting watch.

Two years of tricks and flicks without enough end product, our latest Gallic wing wizard is producing the goods more regularly this season. He can be exasperating but with the team on the up and a good coaching team in place now, who knows what the future holds. In time, with better players around him, he could maybe do what Ben Arfa never did and become one of the world’s very best. Let’s pray he’s got the desire and discipline to achieve his potential. He certainly talks a good game.

Demba Ba

A lot of the players in this side unsurprisingly featured in our best ever season during Ashley’s tenure. I think Ba was the best striker he ever signed.

He had a great half season in that fifth placed finish scoring 15 goals before he departed for the African Cup of Nations in January 2012. When his position changed slightly to incorporate his newly signed compatriot Papisse Cisse, he only added 1 more goal to his season tally.

However, the next season he was on it again, scoring 13 goals in 20 appearances before Chelsea activated a paltry £7 million release clause. He would be a bit part player for the Blues and scored only 7 goals in the next season and a half. He won nothing with Chelsea and could have become a real Toon legend had he resisted the urge to depart on the cheap.

Regardless of how it turned out, Ba scored 29 goals in just 54 appearances to average better than a goal every other game. Not many strikers have a better goal ratio for us in the Premier League era.

Loic Remy

Remy completes a forward line of players who never really wanted to be here and preferred Chelsea as a destination.

Reported to be on a plane to sign for us from Marseille in January 2013 to replace that man Ba, he somehow ended up in London and signing for QPR. He did well for them in a half season that ended in relegation. The following season he was loaned up to NE1.

Although he only represented us for one season, he was an undoubted talent. He scored 14 goals in just 26 games and temporarily saluted his way to our hearts. Unfortunately, when it came to moving on permanently from QPR he would opt for Chelsea over Newcastle to join Demba Ba on their bench. His two years at the Blues mirrored Ba’s in that he scored less in two seasons than he had in one season with us.

Just think, had Mike Ashley been more ambitious we may have convinced Ba to stay and Remy to join him, to give us an irresistible front two.

Manager – Rafa Benitez

There aren’t many choices for this one. It has to be between Keegan, Hughton and Rafa (We’ll never know how Shearer would have got on had he been given more time to show what he could do). Pardew gave us our best season but no, just no.

Benitez pips it more for his accomplishments in general than just his period at St James Park. What he did in three and a half years at Newcastle was excellent too though.

He made a profit in his time at our club but still managed to get us promoted at the first attempt, after everyone said he didn’t know the Championship. He then worked with what he had to make us a stable Premier League team with a solid defensive record. Had he been backed instead of pushed out, who knows what the 2018/19 season could have brought as we’d finished the previous season in such strong form.

(***Editor’s Choice – ‘Demba Ba – Perfectly sums up the Mike Ashley regime, that arguably the best player signed was a free transfer.’)

There were players that got very close to this list such as Jonas and Tiote but I think based on ability ASM would beat Jonas and Tiote would struggle to earn a midfield place over the two that I’ve picked. If Callum Wilson could stay fit, I think he’s got the ability to be a 20 goal striker especially if he’d been in one of the better Newcastle teams over the years. Look out for the Cult Eleven to see if any of them made it into that one.

It will be interesting to see what our best eleven under our new owners looks like in 5, 10, 15 years. If all goes well we should be able to field a much better team than this one, although this one certainly isn’t bad.

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

