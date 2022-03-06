Opinion

The first Samba star to win over the Newcastle United boo-boys

Now that Joelinton has started starring in the Newcastle United engine room as a box to box midfielder, I thought I would go back over forty years to when the great ‘Zico’ signed for Newcastle United.

Well, not exactly the Brazilian superstar of the day, but a player who signed for Newcastle at one of our lowest ebbs and who after becoming a quick target for the Gallowgate boo-boys, eventually went on to win them over and earn his samba-esquè moniker.

Mick Martin was the son of Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland international Con Martin.

He was already an established first team player and full international himself, when Manchester United’s new manager Tommy Docherty first saw Mick Martin star for Bohemians in a game against Shelbourne.

Mick Martin signing for the reds in 1973.

After helping the Old Trafford club gain promotion back to the First Division in 1975, Eire legend Johnny Giles came calling, Mick decided to join his hero at West Brom.

Mick Martin was comfortable on the ball in midfield and could play in a sitting role or further forward supporting the attack.

After Newcastle’s relegation in 1978 Bill McGarry quickly got to work in bringing in new players.

The likes of Stuart Boam arrived from Middlesbrough, Peter Withe from First Division champions Nottingham Forest, and even little Alan Shoulder from non-league FA Cup giant killers Blyth Spartans.

McGarry identified Mick Martin as the midfield lynchpin to tuck in alongside club stalwart Tommy Cassidy and after West Brom accepted a £100,000 offer, Mick decided to take a chance by dropping down a division.

Newcastle struggled in 1978/79, and apart from the Withe and Shoulder / Little and Large partnership up front, the supporters had little to cheer.

Newcastle started the 1979/80 season on the front foot and a run of scintillating performances saw us top of the Second Division heading into the New Year.

It wasn’t to last and McGarry’s side fell apart, culminating in an awful run of results.

No one suffered more during this period than club skipper Mick Martin and the fans expecting more from him, got on his back.

With the arrival of Arthur Cox in the summer of 1980, Mick was told to carry on as skipper and that he was an integral part of the his plans.

However, the club carried on struggling and the 1980/81 season was a depressing one.

With the arrival of Imre Varadi and the emergence of Chris Waddle, there was an improvement in 1981/82.

Mick had been at the club four years now and most supporters had grown to appreciate his efforts and steady captaincy.

However, it would be the arrival of Kevin Keegan and the handing over of the armband, that would be the catalyst for Mick Martin to eventually feel the love from the terraces, this earning that superb nickname.

When the 1982/83 season got underway, Mick was slotted into the midfield alongside Terry McDermott and John Trewick, with all the attention on King Kev, suddenly he seemed to have a new lease of life.

It was at Millmoor when Keegan grabbed four goals against Rotherham, that I can first remember hearing the “Zico” chants whenever Mick Martin touched the ball.

He was brilliant and it was from one of his slide rule passes that Kev scored his best goal of the day and there is a lovely embrace between the two that you can revisit on Youtube.

With the arrival of David McCreery though, Mick Martin was no longer an automatic choice, but he remained a cult hero at the Toon.

After leaving Newcastle, Mick Martin played on for a couple of seasons, before returning to the club as a coach.

When Willie McFaul was sacked in October 1988, he took caretaker charge alongside Colin Suggett before the appointment of ‘Bald Eagle’ Jim Smith.

It was Mick who was instrumental in the signing of fellow countryman and club legend, Liam O’Brien, from Manchester United.

Mick Martin went on to be a fantastic match summariser covering Newcastle United on local radio and is another former player that still calls the region his home.

Aye, I bet some of the young-uns on here didn’t know that their Dads and Grandas had seen Zico play at St James Park.

