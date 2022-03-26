News

Sunshine on Tyneside and it is Non-League Day – Get yourself out to a match!

Today sees the latest Non-League Day taking place, a day when the teams below the top four divisions step into the spotlight.

The first organised Non-League Day was back in 2010 and as our grass roots clubs try and recover financially from the extra impact of Covid, all extra fans through the turnstiles are very welcome.

This is a two way street of course, so with sunshine and blue skies on Tyneside and Newcastle United not playing, the chance to get out and about to watch some great football at a reasonable price.

Plus of course, a great reason as to why you aren’t available to go to the Metrocentre etc etc.

The north east obviously has a proud history in the non-league football sphere and the modern day sees plenty of success stories and passionate people making things happen for their local clubs.

Non-League Day aims to strengthen these lower leagues and help their clubs attract a new wave of supporters to go and watch their local team on a regular / irregular basis.

Why not give it a go today, you can’t complain about the selection on offer…

It is of course a national celebration of grass roots football, so if you don’t happen to live in the north east, there will be plenty choice of games elsewhere in this country.

Amongst the local matches you could go and see, if you are living in our region:

National League North:

Blyth Spartans v Hereford

Darlington v Boston United

Gateshead v Bradford Park Avenue

Spennymoor Town v Brackley Town

Northern Premier League – Premier

Morpeth Town v Ashton United

South Shields v Stafford Rangers

Northern Premier League – East

Dunston v Cleethorpes

Hebburn Town v Tadcaster Albion

Apologies for anybody who we may have missed out but check out whoever your local club is.

There are also Northern League matches that include the likes of home games for Newcastle Benfield, North Shields and West Allotment Celtic with full details / list HERE

The same with the Northern Alliance as the likes of Newcastle Blue Star, Seaton Deleval and Percy Main are at home, with full details / list HERE

Enjoy!

