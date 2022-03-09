Opinion

Stats prove this would be best result of season if Newcastle United beat Southampton?

Newcastle United travel to face Southampton on Thursday night, in a match postponed from early January.

What would you say has been the best result so far this season?

Well, I suppose for starters you can narrow it down to these past four months…since Eddie Howe took over.

The biggest win I would say, is probably the one at Leeds, that was massive. Not necessarily the best Newcastle have played in terms of their football BUT they really battled and ended up the stronger team in the closing stages. A win that set NUFC on their way, a run which currently shows five wins and a draw in the last six.

The victory over Everton was probably the most comprehensive win so far (as well as the one against 10 man Brentford).

Whilst arguably the best Newcastle United have played this season, so far, was when they were by far the better team and deserved to beat Man Utd at St James Park.

Anyway, what I have come to decide, is that if Newcastle United beat Southampton on Thursday night, it will be, at least when you consider the stats below, Eddie Howe and his team’s biggest achievement so far…

Only Liverpool (0) have lost less Premier League home games this season than Southampton (1).

It is seven months since Southampton last lost a Premier League game at St Mary’s, that was in September 2021 when Wolves beat them. However, the Saints dominated possession (57%) and had 18 shots compared to five for Wolves, so even that sole home defeat was unlucky for Southampton.

Only one Premier League club has conceded less goals at home than Southampton (10), that is Liverpool (7).

Only two visiting clubs have scored more than one Premier League goal this season at St Mary’s. Five times the visiting team have failed to score at all, whilst the other six matches the opposition have scored one goal.

Until the shock 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, Southampton had only lost one Premier League game (home or away) since 11 December 2021, that was 3-1 away at Wolves.

As for the Newcastle United record away at Southampton…in the Premier League era only two NUFC wins in 20 visits, with a massive 13 defeats and five draws.

Five of the last eight visits have seen Newcastle United fail to score, including last season’s dismal 2-0 defeat under Steve Bruce.

Southampton haven’t failed to score at least once in Premier League home games, since that September 2021 defeat to Wolves.

It just shows, you only real know about the team you follow, as I had no idea about Southampton’s home record. I knew they were generally doing ok this season but their recent results, excluding the Villa one, and their home form all season, were pretty much total unknowns.

Naturally, there is now belief amongst Newcastle fans that we can give pretty much anybody a game now, in terms of not getting taken apart. Only five goals conceded in the last eight matches and only two in the last four, the defending / teamwork has been excellent. Also, whilst scoring goals hasn’t take a quantum leap forward, there is definite improvement. Newcastle having scored at least once in each of their eight PL matches and scoring ten over the course of the last six PL games, plus the goals coming from a number of different players.

Here’s hoping.

