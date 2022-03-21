News

Startling difference in underlying stats – First 11 Newcastle games v last 11 under Eddie Howe

The Eddie Howe effect.

With the international break allowing us all to draw breath, I thought I would compare the first few months of Newcastle United’s season with the last few.

What happened before Eddie Howe arrived, compared to what has happened these last three months.

The 11 Newcastle United matches in the Premier League that started the season, compared to these last 11 Premier League ones under Eddie Howe.

Looking at both the obvious stats such as games won or lost, points gained and goals scored etc, as well as the more underlying stats, such as amount of possession, overall number of shots, efforts on target and corners.

All stats taken from BBC Sport site:

Opening 11 Newcastle United matches of the 2021/22 Premier League season:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 4 (46% possession) 17 shots, 3 on target, 7 corners

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 (53% possession) 9 shots, 1 on target, 4 corners

Newcastle 2 Southampton 2 (36% possession) 10 shots, 5 on target, 4 corners

Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1 (36% possession) 12 shots, 3 on target, 3 corners

Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 (35% possession) 17 shots, 7 on target, 4 corners

Watford 1 Newcastle 1 (48% possession) 20 shots, 6 on target, 6 corners

Wolves 2 Newcastle 1 (48% possession) 8 shots, 2 on target, 4 corners

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 3 (35% possession) 7 shots, 1 on target, 2 corners

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1 (25% possession) 6 shots, 2 on target, 7 corners

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3 (21% possession) 6 shots, 1 on target, 0 corners

Brighton 1 Newcastle 1 (34% possession) 6 shots, 1 on target, 5 corners

Eddie Howe last 11 Premier League matches at Newcastle United:

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1 (31% possession) 13 shots, 8 on target, 2 corners

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 (52% possession) 12 shots, 1 on target, 4 corners

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 (37% possession) 15 shots, 3 on target, 7 corners

Newcastle 3 Everton 1 (39% possession) 20 shots, 9 on target, 6 corners

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (37% possession) 10 shots, 2 on target, 3 corners

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 (53% possession) 14 shots, 3 on target, 7 corners

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 (63% possession) 26 shots, 11 on target, 6 corners

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 (32% possession) 15 shots, 4 on target, 7 corners

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 (32% possession) 8 shots, 4 on target, 5 corners

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 (21% possession) 7 shots, 2 on target, 2 corners

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 (34% possession) 17 shots, 6 on target, 7 corners

First 11 of season

Played 11 Won 0 Drawn 5 Lost 6 (Points 5) Goals For 12 Goals Against 24 GD -12

Eddie Howe last 11

Played 11 Won 6 Drawn 3 Lost 2 (Points 21) Goals For 14 Goals Against 8 GD +6

First 11 of season

Average of 37.9% possession per game

Totals over the 11 matches of 118 shots, 32 on target, 46 corners

Average per game of 10.7 shots, 2.9 on target, 4.2 corners

Eddie Howe last 11

Average of 42.3% possession per game

Totals over the 11 matches of 161 shots, 53 on target, 56 corners

Average per game of 14.6 shots, 4.8 on target, 5.1 corners

Everywhere you look, Eddie Howe has improved it.

