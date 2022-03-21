Startling difference in underlying stats – First 11 Newcastle games v last 11 under Eddie Howe
The Eddie Howe effect.
With the international break allowing us all to draw breath, I thought I would compare the first few months of Newcastle United’s season with the last few.
What happened before Eddie Howe arrived, compared to what has happened these last three months.
The 11 Newcastle United matches in the Premier League that started the season, compared to these last 11 Premier League ones under Eddie Howe.
Looking at both the obvious stats such as games won or lost, points gained and goals scored etc, as well as the more underlying stats, such as amount of possession, overall number of shots, efforts on target and corners.
All stats taken from BBC Sport site:
Opening 11 Newcastle United matches of the 2021/22 Premier League season:
Newcastle 2 West Ham 4 (46% possession) 17 shots, 3 on target, 7 corners
Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 (53% possession) 9 shots, 1 on target, 4 corners
Newcastle 2 Southampton 2 (36% possession) 10 shots, 5 on target, 4 corners
Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1 (36% possession) 12 shots, 3 on target, 3 corners
Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 (35% possession) 17 shots, 7 on target, 4 corners
Watford 1 Newcastle 1 (48% possession) 20 shots, 6 on target, 6 corners
Wolves 2 Newcastle 1 (48% possession) 8 shots, 2 on target, 4 corners
Newcastle 2 Tottenham 3 (35% possession) 7 shots, 1 on target, 2 corners
Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1 (25% possession) 6 shots, 2 on target, 7 corners
Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3 (21% possession) 6 shots, 1 on target, 0 corners
Brighton 1 Newcastle 1 (34% possession) 6 shots, 1 on target, 5 corners
Eddie Howe last 11 Premier League matches at Newcastle United:
Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1 (31% possession) 13 shots, 8 on target, 2 corners
Newcastle 1 Watford 1 (52% possession) 12 shots, 1 on target, 4 corners
Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 (37% possession) 15 shots, 3 on target, 7 corners
Newcastle 3 Everton 1 (39% possession) 20 shots, 9 on target, 6 corners
Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (37% possession) 10 shots, 2 on target, 3 corners
West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 (53% possession) 14 shots, 3 on target, 7 corners
Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 (63% possession) 26 shots, 11 on target, 6 corners
Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 (32% possession) 15 shots, 4 on target, 7 corners
Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 (32% possession) 8 shots, 4 on target, 5 corners
Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 (21% possession) 7 shots, 2 on target, 2 corners
Everton 1 Newcastle 0 (34% possession) 17 shots, 6 on target, 7 corners
First 11 of season
Played 11 Won 0 Drawn 5 Lost 6 (Points 5) Goals For 12 Goals Against 24 GD -12
Eddie Howe last 11
Played 11 Won 6 Drawn 3 Lost 2 (Points 21) Goals For 14 Goals Against 8 GD +6
First 11 of season
Average of 37.9% possession per game
Totals over the 11 matches of 118 shots, 32 on target, 46 corners
Average per game of 10.7 shots, 2.9 on target, 4.2 corners
Eddie Howe last 11
Average of 42.3% possession per game
Totals over the 11 matches of 161 shots, 53 on target, 56 corners
Average per game of 14.6 shots, 4.8 on target, 5.1 corners
Everywhere you look, Eddie Howe has improved it.
