Southampton fans didn’t take defeat to Newcastle too well – ‘Corruption, Cheating…Hate them!’

Southampton fans celebrated as their team took the lead on Thursday night.

However, a spirited comeback by Newcastle United ensured that all three points went the way of Eddie Howe and his players.

So how did the Southampton take this turn of events?

Well, judging by the comments below, not too well…

Apart from a few of these Southampton fans who connected to reality, the vast majority are quite bizarre. I hope for their sakes that they are not like this all the time…

They see corruption and cheating at every turn, on and off the football pitch, with Newcastle United and their fans seemingly the embodiment of true evil.

I have to say, I am absolutely loving it!

Southampton fans commenting via their Saints Web message board:

‘Well we just lost to a shower of utterly rank sh.te.

How they got two attempts on goal, let alone scored twice, will remain one of life’s mysteries.

The refereeing was no better.

It’s a shame the bunch of corrupt cheating c.nts look like they’re getting out of the relegation battle, it truly would have been a favour to football for them to have been flushed.’

‘Their two scorers cost £58m between them, that’s it, that’s the difference.’

‘I’ve seen some nasty teams over my time but they must be the sh.ttiest, most despicable bunch of cheats I’ve ever had the misfortune to witness.

The referee seemed to be on their side too and I don’t say that very often.’

‘Funny thing is that I wouldn’t actually swap any of our starting 11 for the two that scored their goals last night. Adams and Broja both better than Wood and JWP and Ori both better than that Bruno guy.’

‘I think Bruno looked absolutely class last night, you can tell he was a different level to the rest of their cloggers. I think by the end of next season, he could be a real star in this league.’

‘Am I the only one that thought Bruno was terrible?’

‘We showed a few glimpses of what we are capable of but had no answers to a team that got plenty of people behind the ball, I don’t think Newcastle were that much of a class above but our defending was shocking at times and they got lucky with a back heel strike that 99 times out of 100 wouldn’t have hit the target.’

‘Frustrating game. Howe knew exactly what he was doing, so fair play to him for that as he was aware it was the only way they could beat us.’

‘I remember either last season or the season before, Bournemouth used the same sh.thousery tactics at St Mary’s to break up the flow of the game, a player falling down every 5-10 minutes.

Obviously it’s now being taught at Newcastle by…..um…..Oh, the same Eddie Howe.’

‘I thought we were OK. Like many have said, we didn’t put any pressure on Shelvey for their first and then Bednarek on his heels again gave them a half chance for the second. Apart from that they did very little.

After their second they stuck 11 men behind the ball and we struggled.’

‘Did I miss the memo where it was said that shirt pulling is ok now? At least four times our players nearly had their shirts torn off their backs and Mr Friend did nothing.’

‘Money talks.’

‘The performance was OK against a decent Newcastle team who have been given a new lease of life with the introduction of new management and players.

In these sort of games there are always fine line aspects of the game which affect the result.’

‘Every time we had a bit of momentum, one of them sat down.

It was a very clever tactic but f.cking annoying. Completely took the sting out of us.

Sh.thousery of the highest level, but it worked.’

‘Can we bury the ridiculous cliche, they wanted it more.

No game has ever been won in this method, it is lazy nonesense.

Wood scored because he judged the flight of the cross better and had the skill and timing to meet it.

The second goal was a similar situation followed by a very cute finish.

No one wanted it less or more – goals normally come about through real things like judgement, talent, strength and timing.’

‘Newcastle were first into tackles, won second balls and were prepared to do the “dirty stuff” to get the win. I saw a lot of bottled tackles. Saving ourselves for the cup?

It wasnt pretty from newcastle but they got the win.

Teams that use a free kick on the byline at half way to bomb one into the box to aim for all the 6 foot plus players they have just bought is not the type of football I like to watch but last night their style, and a bit of a timid approach by our players and manager (would have liked earlier subs), won it.’

‘So bloody frustrating & depressing – Newcastle were so poor and annoying with all the time wasting tactics.’

‘Can’t work Newcastle out. They are not exactly a good footballing side but somehow have managed to win a load of games.’

‘Or they have a manager who, despite what the spreadsheet experts suggest, is actually half decent.’

‘So is Eddie Howe just a fraud or is he just good at spending money now, which he wasn’t at bournemouth, which is why some on here claim him to be a failure despite gaining 3 promotions and keeping a tiny club in the PL for 4 seasons.’

‘COVID excuses to delay fixture..backed by Saudi Arabia money…if that’s football in 2022….YOUR WELCOME TO IT!!’

‘If you are going to scweam and scweam until you are sick, at least get your grammar correct.’

‘Just back, what a depressing game. I’ve no issue with Newcastle. They played to their strengths which are limited but it was enough to see off Saints.

Both Howe and Gerrard have worked out a strategy to blunt our attack, and in defence … well it is obvious to everyone. Has been for years.

Pump the ball in to a big man. Chances are he’ll score eventually.’

‘This was such a frustrating game to watch – sure, that little bit of luck wasn’t there, but for long periods we didn’t match the press and energy of Newcastle.’

‘The main positive I took from tonight was that Newcastle’s destined journey to the summit of European football is going to take about 200 years on that showing.

For the money spent, they are all over the show.

And it was funny to see Shelvey’s grandad have a run out too, bless him.’

‘Personally I thought Newcastle were cr.p. Scored 2 quite predicable and preventable goals. We needed more pressure on the cross for the first one and were undone by an obvious trick against our zonal marking for the second.

F.ck me, their fans are utter arrogant pr.cks. Singing about winning the league and getting to Europe.

I hope it all goes horribly wrong for them.’

‘Their goals were poor ones but they took them, we didn’t so they won, simple as that.

I do hate Eddie smug b.stard Howe.’

‘Eddie is doing a good job…Newcastle are fighting for him.’

‘Are you really so dim you can’t see the difference between us and a team that has just instantly become the richest in the world?’

‘What world stars did they sign?

Just reading the Jan transfer thread, no one was proclaiming massive success for newcastle there.’

‘You’ll get a lot of this. People will say Eddie Howe did this and not the backing of the Saudi Government spending £100m in Jan.’

‘We aren’t owned by a literal state with billions in disposable income…

Newcastle are going to be the new Chelsea, we should get used to losing to them.’

‘With a bit of luck, that means sanctions and their dodgy owners having to sell the club.’

‘They got the game postponed until after the transfer window, when they had enough fit players to fulfill the fixture but didn’t fancy their chances, and the players they signed in that window got their goals tonight.’

‘Boo f.cking hoo. They were missing some key players tonight and we still couldn’t beat them.’

‘They also didnt have ASmax nor Joelinton ,now that would have been a different tonight eh?

They would have ripped our defence to shreds on tonights showing.’

‘Got a few friends who are Newcastle fans and I have too say, with this amoral regime in charge, I hope it is at leat anther 50 years before you win another trophy. May you be the next Everton!’

‘It does stick in the throat that Newcastle blagged to get the game called off and it’s their blood money signings with the goals but we can only look at ourselves and what we need to do.’

‘Newcastle still fighting for survival and showed more desire.’

‘I f.cking hate Newcastle.’

‘F.cking raging after that one.

Hate Newcastle and hate the fact we didn’t know how to break them down.’

‘Newcastle are a really poor side but they actually wanted to win while Saints wanted to pass the ball backwards slowly.’

‘Six wins in the last seven games suggests otherwise. I thought they were decent today.’

‘That was a team of expensive pro footballers against a team of eager kids. Newcastle hardly had to push themselves to get the result they were paid for.’

‘Newcastle skiving off a match so they could make new singings, and then two of their main signings score their first goals against us. I’m sure Ralph’s pre match chat did nothing to motivate the Newcastle players mind…’

‘A word on Newcastle, they’re making the most of what they have, but they’ve literally become peak Burnley. Just pumping long balls and hoping for the best….and embarassingly it worked.’

‘Newcastle were a poor side. They have spent the most money in europe since then and are now no longer a poor side.’

W’ho did they buy? Dan Burn, Chris Wood, Matt Target?

I bet you would want…..NONE of them at Saints.’

‘Dirty f’cking cheating c.nts.’

‘How have they cheated? They came and did a job on us. ‘

‘Newcastle, apart from the goals and that very brief spell shortly after their second, created next to nothing themselves and didn’t really ‘deserve’ to win that.

Just f.cking typical that it would be the new signings who got the goals for them, but we weren’t terrible by any means.’

‘Newcastle, predictably, won using £75m or so of Jan transfers scoring the goals, Ralph was right to complain. It’s a completely different team post saudi money.’

