Southampton fans comments on facing ‘cheating’ Newcastle United tonight – Hilarious

Southampton fans are at it again.

On Wednesday at his pre-match press conference, Ralph Hasenhuttl revisited his embarrassing conspiracy theories of late December, that somehow Newcastle United had done something outrageous, unfair, whatever. When successfully asking the Premier League to postpone the game against Southampton due to a very high number of Covid cases and injuries.

This despite already around a dozen Premier League clubs having done the same back then, with at least that number again called off, following NUFC successfully getting the Everton and Southampton games postponed, that were due to be played late December 2021 and start of January 2022.

Yesterday, the Saints boss embarrassingly declaring…’Strange now to concentrate on a game what you should have played two months ago against a completely different team.’ Ralph Hasenhuttl obviously terrified of facing a ‘completely different team’ which in the real world means Wood, Burn and Targett set to face Southampton.

It is absolutely bizarre that Ralph Hasenhuttl and the Southampton fans are continuing to dig this ever deeper and hilarious hole. Especially when you have say Aston Villa who brought in big expensive names such as Coutinho and Digne in January, yet it is Newcastle bringing in former Southampton third choice left-back Matt Targett on loan, who had this brilliant cunning plan to cheat their way to play games later. Yet NUFC only following the rules / procedures at the time, like every other single Premier League club pretty much.

Southampton fans (see below) and Ralph Hasenhuttl aren’t too keen on what was the actual reality and as for the actual facts, they don’t won’t to include them in any of their hysterical bed wetting conversations about them dastardly cheating Geordies.

What actually happened was that after drawing 1-1 with Man Utd on 27 December 2021, Eddie Howe was asked about the bench he had named. Only eight instead of nine substitutes named and those including two keepers and two kids who’d never ever previously started a Premier League match, only four senior outfield players named on the bench.

Eddie Howe confirming that as well as injuries there was now a serious covid outbreak that had led to very reduced options.

The net result of a growing number of Covid cases and injuries (Wilson injured in the Man Utd game as well as others), plus Manquillo now suspended for the next Premier League match having picked up his fifth yellow of the season against Man Utd.

It left what appeared to be the following, at best, options to play against Everton…

Goalkeepers

Dubravka, Gillespie, Woodman

Outfield players:

Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Hayden, Hendrick, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron

So at best, it looked like three goalkeepers and only 11 outfield players available for Everton. Not enough to meet that minimum requirement of 13 outfield players plus goalkeeper(s), whereby back then you were still expected to play your Premier League fixtures. So that Everton match was postponed after the Premier League looked at the evidence presented by Newcastle United, the same with the Southampton away game that swiftly followed the one against Everton.

Moving forward some ten weeks after that postponement and looking ahead to tonight’s rearranged match, this is the laughable drivel the vast majority of Southampton fans are still coming out with…

Southampton fans commenting via their Saints Web message board and The Ugly Inside fan site:

‘Let us get this straight.

Newcastle used Covid to their advantage.

They wanted both our game and the Everton game played AFTER the transfer window opened.

If Newcastle survive they will have done so by cheating.

Simple and it leaves a very nasty taste in everybody’s mouth.

Newcastle fans can give us all the stick they like……expect it back ten fold!’

‘Bunch of cheats

It would be some justice if we beat them heavily on Thursday night and they went on to get relegated.

Still, they weren’t the only ones bending the rules – probably more than half the teams in the Prem have done it.

The one that gripes me is Burnley.

Sell Chris Wood to Newcastle, then the very next day, call a game off because they don’t have enough players !!

FFS – The FA should be saying: you just chose to sell one, so tough, get on with it and play the game.’

‘Well they were allowed to do it by the league so the fault lies with the PL.

That said football fans are totally myopic and cannot bear any criticism of their own club.

Newcastle have been bought by an appalling regime. One where Amanda Staveley probably wouldn’t even be allowed to attend matches, yet their fans don’t care as long as they avoid relegation. And then spend millions trying to win shiny cups.

Look at the Chelsea fans. Abramovich’s connections to Putin are documented and beyond doubt, yet those cretins decide to chant his name during a minutes respect for the people of Ukraine. It is extremely depressing. I don’t care how much you love your football club some things just matter more.’

‘Start the year on a positive note, which PL club do you detest the most?

For me Newcastle head and shoulders above the others now. It may pass.’

‘Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle and Man Utd in that order.’

‘In an ideal world I’d love to see Newcastle and Everton relegated this season.’

‘Newcastle – because of their fans.’

‘Hearing the barcodes may be without several players after all – possibly karma in a way?’

‘I went to quite a few Saints games at St James including a 4-0 defeat for Saints in which Jason Dodd got sent off and when Shearer scored the penalty, his second goal of the game he came and rubbed it in celebrating like crazy and waving to us up at the back of the stand. I still don’t like him very much even though he does say some nice things about us. Was totally classless of him to do that.’

‘I hate the non celebration bs and then the ensuing ‘class’ comments.’

‘I lived so close to St James that I could hear the roar a minute or so before teletext flashed up a goal. Sometimes you could even hear the crowd reacting to a contentious decision and I’d have a chuckle to myself thinking of 50,000 red-faced, overweight, barcode-wearing Geordies all getting their knickers in a twist.’

‘Does Rupali Curry House still exist in the Bigg Market?

I lived in Newcastle for 3 years in the late 90s and we’d get some great curry there!’

‘Howe did cr.p at Bournemouth because he cant spend money.

Now only doing well at Newcastle because he spent money.

Newcastle had made some crap signings, thought they were getting Mbappe etc.

Now Newcastle have signed some top players.

Current player praises the positive impact Howe has had, well they would say that wouldn’t they.’

‘I have always felt with Howe that he is alright provided he can keep spending money. At Bournemouth he spent big (relative to their level) and got an immediate bounce from new signings, and that carried them along quite well. But i don’t think he was anything special at developing players, and i don’t think his teams are particularly great at defence or controlling games.

Newcastle is a great job for him. He plays attacking football (which they have been crying out for), has come into a club which can have vociferous support where the fans are right behind the team, and he’s got to play fantasy football. But i don’t think he’s a great manager who is going to be with Newcastle long term – also they are a shocking fanbase and probably the most toxic one in England when it starts to go wrong or not meet their expectations.

That day will eventually arrive for Howe and i can’t seem him managing it successfully.’

“It is strange to concentrate on a game you should have played two months ago, against a completely different team. It is how it is. This doesn’t impact us; we are also better than two months ago and are ready for the challenge.

Nicely put Ralph. We need to win this game to right their wrongs. And reap their salty tears. Nothing more.’

‘I reckon Ralph will be using the postponement heavily in getting his players bang up for this one.’

‘Newcastle are a much better (aka completely different) team than they were before the FA rolled over and let their new riches tickle their tummy. They have goals in them, and a better defence. I’d be happy with 1-1.’

‘Apart from anything else, I want to put one over on these b.stards for the sneaky way that they got games cancelled until the transfer window opened….’

‘Nothing special about Newcastle other than they are very athletic. Expect a lot of direct passing and bruising tackles/headers.’

‘You have to give credit to Howe, as he’s learnt from his mistakes and he’s improved. He clearly did a great job at Bompey, as a rubbish manager doesn’t get them from L2 to the premier league. However, the last few years, they got a lot wrong. Buying the wrong players for a lot of money, and not focusing on the defence. There is also probably the impact of coaches too.

They’ve focussed on being solid, and they know they have players that can cause other teams problems, i.e. Saint Maximin.

Will be a very tough game, they are the form team in the league, and haven’t lost for 8 games. We will need to be at our best to beat them. I hope we get a reaction after a very poor performance at the weekend, but a lot of that will probably depend on whether Salisu and Elyounoussi are fit, which atm, looks unlikely.

I really hope we beat this lot, as cancelling their game with us because they had a few injuries was a disgrace, but then again, the system allowed that nonsense to happen.’

‘Howe did a good job at Bournemouth until his last season or so

Done a decent job at Newcastle, brought players better than they have who will be good enough to for them to stay up but hardly world beaters

Sadly some people are so entrenched in their view they can’t bear to saying anything positive.’

‘Me wanting Newcastle to get relegated this season was more about the effect they will have on the transfer market over the coming seasons. They will cause big trouble for clubs like Southampton. Add to that the owners that they managed to trawl up, and the new found arrogance of their fanbase, and I’d say Eddie Howe is one of the least annoying things about that club.

They are safe, thanks to the incredible run they are on. But I hope we beat they just because of the bullsh.t they pulled with Covid in January.

People will remember that, for years to come. They manipulated the rules and took advantage of a crisis. A scummy thing to do…….but it worked.’

‘Got a really smug Newcastle fan coworker banging on about this game now, really wish it had been played when it was supposed to.’

‘I think most of us were just waiting for a decent slice of schadenfreude at seeing Newcastle go down this season and the cherry-on-top hilarity of seeing Howe get sacked for the triumphant return of Benitez. Clearly none of that’s happening as he seems to have got them into gear already, credit where it’s due. (Hopefully we can still laugh at Everton…)

As for their points total, I heard on the radio this morning that only Man City and Liverpool have had a better points total than Newcastle so far in 2022. I didn’t see them as rivals for our 10th place trophy prior to this, but I would be a bit miffed if they manage to finish above us this season.’

