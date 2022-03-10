Opinion

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Outstanding victory with stunning Bruno winner

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

Brilliant support from the 3,300 travelling fans, quite unbelievable on a Thursday night.

Especially with Chelsea AND Everton away as well, in the following seven days.

Up against a team that had lost only one home Premier League game all season, United had a tough challenge ahead.

Though they opened brightly and had the better of the opening stages, with Bruno Guimaraes quickly showing his quality with some neat passing and general midfield play. The former Lyon midfielder getting his chance due to Joelinton out injured.

However, on 25 minutes the luck went against Newcastle United. A very good Southampton cross from the left, saw them get numbers into the box and when the cross was headed back, Armstrong was inside the six yard box and his header was deflected off Dan Burn past Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle didn’t panic though and seven minutes later were level.

Jonjo Shelvey had gifted possession a couple of times but then delivered a stunning ball from the left, just what Chris Wood has been dreaming of, as the striker gave Fraser Forster no chance with a header into the back of the net.

Newcastle back on the up but were grateful for the woodwork, as on 37 minutes Che Adams smashed a great shot off the bar and thankfully away to safety.

The final action of the first half saw Joe Willock failing to take advantage of a superb Guimaraes cross from the right, I have a feeling Wood may have had his second if it was him picked out, however, Willock could only head over the bar.

A very decent match and that continued after the break, both teams coming out ready to attack.

On 52 minutes Bruno Guimaraes really announced his arrival as a Newcastle United player.

Dan Burn had been proving a problem for Southampton when peeling off on set-pieces and getting around the back to meet the deliveries.

The big Geordie heading a corner back across from the left and from around six or seven yards out, Bruno provided a superb backheel volley that flew past Forster. What a goal!

Having taken the lead, Newcastle were now rampant and a mad scramble in the Southampton box saw the home side so lucky to not go 3-1 down.

Bruno forced off on 67 minutes after having treatment, hopefully nothing serious. Looking to be more fatigue than anything worrying.

Some committed defending with Dan Burn in the thick of it, seeing Newcastle United defending their lead, whilst also showing a threat at the other end.

The final minute of normal time though seeing a back post Salisu header brilliantly turned away by Dubravka.

The fourth official then holding up a board with six (SIX) minutes added time on it.

That sixth minute of added time seeing Stuart Armstrong cut across the edge of the box and the Newcastle keeper tipping over the bar.

Newcastle then showing great game management, getting the ball up the other end of the pitch and Willock and Almiron seeing the remaining time out, the final whistle goes and an absolutely massive win.

Making it six wins in the last seven and nine unbeaten, Eddie Howe’s team coming back to win after going behind.

Magnificent.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

