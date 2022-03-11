Opinion

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Southampton 1 Newcastle 2.

A game where United went a goal down but came back magnificently.

Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes with the goals that turned defeat into victory.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 9

Made a few great saves throughout the game and a big one in the last minute.

Was a strong presence throughout.

Krafth – 6

We got torn apart down our right hand side for most of the night.

Krafth struggled to make basic passes at times but still did ok in the grand scheme of things.

Schar – 9

Looks like a new signing next to big Dan Burn.

Seemed to play through the pain barrier too.

Can you really believe Bruce preferred Clark!?

Burn – 10

I can’t remember ever giving two 10s in a row but here we are.

He’s probably the biggest factor in the change of form for me (Although we had started winning before his signing).

He set up the winning goal too. Calm and composed for such a big fella too.

Targett – 8

A steal of a loan signing. We should be trying to sign him already.

Great left foot, good defender.

Really complements the balance of the team and what Howe is trying to do.

Willock – 9

Along with Burn, by far one of the best players on the bench.

He was everywhere going forward and in defence. Linked up well with Wood at times too.

Never stopped running in the second half.

Shelvey – 8

Big contrast between his first half and second half performance.

Although a great assist for Wood in the first…. He was much better in the second half and his discipline and positioning was integral to holding on.

Bruno – 7

If it wasn’t for scoring the winner then this would have been a pretty low mark.

I wasn’t overly impressed but he is still getting used to the league (I guess!?).

Great goal though and that will do him the world of confidence.

Murphy – 5

Along with Krafth, really struggled down the right.

Failed to make basic passes, looked weak, very ineffective.

Fraser – 8

Keep saying it but of course he’s a changed man under Howe. Pace, delivery, never stops running.

Constantly putting Southampton under sustained pressure in possession.

Turning into a real asset rather than a squad player.

Wood – 8

FINALLY! What a header too.

Not just the goal though, this was a much better all round performance from Wood, his link up play with Fraser and Willock much better.

Here’s to a few more goals before the end of the season.

SUBSTITUTES

Longstaff – 7

Kept things ticking along and put the graft in.

Almiron – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Manquillo – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

