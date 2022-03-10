Opinion

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s victory

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

Newcastle United unlucky to fall behind but producing a brilliant comeback to deservedly take all three points, thanks to a class Shelvey supply / Wood finish and a brilliant winner from Bruno Guimaraes.

Each match we ask a number of our regular / irregular writers to give their verdict…

GToon:

“This win is right up there with one of the most important ones for many a season.

“It’s alright winning at home but to go away to a team in good form at a ground we never do well at and turn them over in front of their (insert expletive) of a manager and fans is fantastic.

“Get the (insert my favourite expletive) in!

“And what a goal to win it!”

Jamie Smith:

“How amazing is that?

“When the team came through with Joelinton suddenly missing there was a heart sinking moment, but a first start for Bruno made up for that.

“While Bruno was expectedly busy and effective in midfield, the brilliant cheeky winner exceeded all expectations.

“I’d totally have taken a draw tonight, but to get all three points, Wood off the mark and another astounding display despite changes in personnel is outstanding.

“Three relegation contenders also lost tonight but I’m sure there will be plenty of us tonight thinking we’re done with looking at the relegation zone and thoughts can turn to the exciting things the summer might bring.

“Someone in a position to do so, please tell Eddie that I love him.”

Billy Miller:

“Newcastle… United… Will never be defeated!

“I’ve had worse Thursday evenings if I’m honest.

“Hasenhuttl must be exploding seeing two of our illegal players open their Newcastle accounts against his sorry Saints.

“Don’t you just love it?”

Matthew Robson:

“So pleased for Chris Wood, a superb header that he was never going to miss from Shelvey’s quality delivery.

“In the first 19 Premier League matches of the season, Newcastle picked up 11 points.

“In the eight PL games that Wood has started, Newcastle have added another 20 points.

“The kind of stats I love to see!”

Paul Patterson:

“Epic victory and ten points ahead of 18th.

“All aboard Howe’s safety bus.”

Dean Wilkins:

“The character of this team, indeed, squad, is immense now.

“Anybody who says the identity of the manager means very little…well, they don’t know football.

“From the very start, Newcastle United have looked better under Eddie Howe.

“These last two or three months of results are simply that great work behind the scenes now deservedly getting its rewards.

“What a year 2022 is proving to be!”

David Punton:

“That one was for the whinging Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“Massive lol.

“Could it have been scripted any better tonight?

“That serial complainer undone by the very players which had raised his hackles so much.

“A debut goal and an impudent finish from Bruno G was enough to see off the Saints after Wood had restored parity just before the break.

“This is a different United. This is a well coached, tactically astute United. A team that is in fantastic form. Only Liverpool in better nick than us at the moment.

“Credit to all the players and staff tonight.

“We remain on the unbeaten run and are on the brink of Premier League survival.”

Nat Seaton:

“YESSSSS!!!!! What a win.

“My first visit to St Mary’s, I feel privileged to have been there to see that unbelievable debut goal from Bruno.

“I keep thinking is this really happening, game after game.

“I’m so used to Newcastle United misery I can’t quite believe this feeling.

“A very happy journey home…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

