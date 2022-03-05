News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Explains why he is backing Newcastle United to beat Brighton

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some excellent analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against West Ham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Brighton game.

Coming to the conclusion that backing Newcastle United to win today is the (marginal) smart move…

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Brighton:

Brighton’s attack looks very rusty at the moment as similar problems to last season in forward areas are restricting their progress.

They haven’t scored in their last three fixtures – a worrying trend backed up by their expected goals data which is averaging out at 0.6 per match over the last three 90 minutes.

Newcastle will fancy their chances here.

I’ve headed to the cards market here for a potential angle in what looks likely to be a close, low scoring game settled by fine margins. Since the start of November, no team has drawn more yellow cards from their opponents than Brighton. They have seen 38 yellow cards awarded to opposition players as the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Marc Cucurella play with such pace and trickery.

Perhaps surprisingly, 81% (over 750,000) of Super 6 players are expecting Newcastle to continue their momentum and form against a Brighton team who have only the solitary win in seven and have failed to score in their last three. Just under 300,000 entrants have opted for a 2-0 Newcastle win.

Initially I was digging for value in the overall booking points for both teams but with the extra lenient Martin Atkinson in charge, who has shown just five cards in his last four Premier League games, that dampened my enthusiasm.

So instead I’ve landed on the prospect of Newcastle being shown more cards than Brighton at 13/8 with Sky Bet to cover myself if the card count is low. It’s a bet that has landed for the opposition in seven of Brighton’s last eight Premier League matches.

Score prediction: Newcastle 1 Brighton 0

Also – (Tipping) Newcastle to be shown more cards (13/8 with Sky Bet)’

A lot of good stuff in there and little surprise the Sky Sports expert predicts a low scoring game, when apart from last season when we saw a double disaster under Steve Bruce of 3-0 defeats to Brighton home and away, the other seven Premier League matches between the two sides have seen only six goals in total shared between the two sides.

You have to though have every hope that Newcastle will at the very least pick up a point, as Brighton have picked up only three wins in their last 21 Premier League matches.

Whilst we can surely also dream of a first ever top flight victory over the visitors, as with the likes of Dan Burn missing, as well as Adam Webster, plus Ben White who joined Arsenal in the summer, the last three PL games have seen Brighton concede seven goals, as well as scoring none themselves. In the meantime, Newcastle winning four of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding only two.

