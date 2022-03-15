Opinion

Simon Jordan – Absolutely nails it on Saudi Arabia and Newcastle United

Simon Jordan has absolutely nailed it.

Yes, as we all know, he can be highly irritating.

However, he does know his stuff when it comes to football and business.

Simon Jordan getting every animated on Tuesday morning, talking about the issues surrounding Saudi Arabia and the Premier League, particularly Newcastle United.

Simon Jordan reacting to the targeting of Eddie Howe by some journalists on Sunday.

Journalists who had only gone to the NUFC Head Coach’s post-Chelsea press conference, to ask questions that had nothing to do with the match that day…

Simon Jordan speaking on Talksport – 15 March 2022:

“How many people would turn around that are…Chief Executive of Jaguar Land Rover, which is part owned by Saudi state, and say ‘well I think it is atrocious what is going on over in Saudi?’

“How many people that work for Twitter, for Uber, for Snapchat, all of these businesses that have huge investments from Saudi, speak out in such a way against the Saudi regime?

“If we want to employ that sort of logic, make sure we do it to every business.

“Make sure that every time you log on to Twitter, do realise that when you are sending your little Tweets out there, that it is part funded by Saudi Arabia.

“When you get into the Savoy Hotel, if you are booking a hotel in London, remember that it is owned by Saudi Arabia.

“People are happy to drive Jags and Land Rovers, people are happy to go and bank at HSBC.

“Dons at Oxford [University] are happy to take money from Saudi Arabian state. So what we should do is get all the Dons at Oxford and Cambridge to come out, all the academics at London School of Economics, that are taking massive donations from the Saudi state…

“They must come out and talk as well.

“Why has it got to be some, with due respect, an inexperienced, not at the top of the food chain in terms of intellect, football manager, to do this?”

