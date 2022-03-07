News

Ryan Fraser on Eddie Howe (and…Steve Bruce) – This is just so good

This is absolute quality from Ryan Fraser.

The Scotland international reflecting on the win over Brighton and just the situation in general at Newcastle United these days.

Ryan Fraser scoring the first and assisting Schar’s winner, following on from a man of the match performance at Brentford where he laid on Joelinton’s key opening goal.

The diminutive winger has the look of a man who can’t quite believe the turn around in his and indeed the team’s form.

What on earth could have caused such a change in fortunes for Newcastle United and the former Bournemouth winger?

Well, Ryan Fraser himself has pointed to the one massive reason, or in reality, make that two.

His words below showing absolutely just what a positive influence Eddie Howe has been already at St James Park AND whilst he is not named, every comment from Fraser on Howe also very clearly points to just what a shambles the NUFC team / squad had ended up in under Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce only gave Ryan Fraser nine Premier League starts in their entire time together at the club and completely sidelined the winger in the final seven months of his (Bruce’s) time at the club, with not a single league start in that time, including not being named in any Steve Bruce starting eleven in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United fans were left wondering why on earth their club had signed Ryan Fraser, it has taken the arrival of Eddie Howe to produce a player that none of us believed was still there.

Ryan Fraser has started all eight of this current Premier League eight match unbeaten run and has been directly involved in four goals, scoring or assisting, in the last five of those PL games.

Ryan Fraser speaking to NUFC TV – 5 March 2022:

Interviewer:

“You have been nominated for February’s Premier League player of the month, was there any chance of you resting on your laurels?”

Ryan Fraser:

“Look, I’m not going to win it…it’s nice to be nominated but if I’m honest with you, I promise you when I say it, so long as we win I don’t care about any nominations I get, whether I win it or don’t win it, it is what it is and I just wanted to back it up today [against Brighton].

“Think right, it’s not just a one-off, I need to keep scoring, I need to keep assisting, that’s what I have got to do for the team.

“I have always said, work hard, if I get the goal or assist then brilliant, that is what we are paid to do…but I just have to work hard, give my everything for the team and things like that will come off the back of it.”

Interviewer:

“You confidence must be so high at the moment, the team as well, do you feel now that you can give everyone a game and as you are showing, pick up a lot of points as well?”

Ryan Fraser:

“I think when you know tactically what you are doing in every game, into every little detail you can think of.

“The ball passes out wide, where we should be. The gaffer [Eddie Howe] and the whole coaching staff is so…..mmm, what’s the word for it…I don’t know…they are just small little things – where a midfielder should be to block this pass…”

Interviewer:

“Meticulous?”

Ryan Fraser:

“Yeah….and it will counter that, if that happens, So you are going into games…the gaffer is playing the games for us, to be honest!

“So we kind of know when we go out there, if the ball is there, where we should all be positionally and if we get pierced, which we shouldn’t, from it, we know where we need to be from that.

“I think that just epitomises everything that he [Eddie Howe] has came in and done.

“Everyone has bought into it and that is what you are seeing.”

Interviewer:

“Seven points clear of the relegation zone, can you afford to start looking up the table now?”

Ryan Fraser:

“Yeah, you can afford to look up the table, which we have been doing all the way. We don’t really want to be looking below us but we won’t stop fighting.

“We are in tomorrow [Sunday].

“People think you have days off…no, no no.

“We focus on the next game tactically tomorrow.

” We forget about this win [against Brighton].

“You take the confidence from it.

“The gaffer will be analysing everything, what we could have done better in the game still, what we did well.

“Focusing on the Thursday game [against Southampton].

“We are in every day until that.

“That’s what we have got to look for, winning the next game.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

