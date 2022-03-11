News

Ralph Hasenhuttl refuses to blame 4 new Newcastle signings…Instead blames referee for defeat

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been forced to reflect on a first Southampton defeat at St Mary’s in seven months.

Going into Thursday night’s game, only Liverpool (0) had lost less at home than Southampton (1) in the Premier League this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl then seeing his team taking a fortunate 25th minute lead via a deflection, for a side who had never lost this season at home when scoring first, surely this was to be another productive night for the Saints…

Some 65 minutes later and the Southampton boss was no longer in such a good mood.

Scoring their first goals for the club, January signings Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes leading the way for Newcastle United. Whilst another two mid-season signings, Dan Burn and Matt Targett, were once again excellent in defence.

Asked whether he was frustrated that the four January signings had played such a big part in Newcastle’s win, Ralph Hasenhuttl clearly wasn’t keen to talk about his favourite subject, declaring, ‘It doesn’t interest me today, to be honest.’

Finally, even Ralph Hasenhuttl having a point where he won’t go beyond when it comes to embarrassing himself.

It was a different story only on Wednesday, when in his pre-match press conference Ralph Hasenhuttl stated, ‘Strange now to concentrate on a game what you should have played two months ago against a completely different team.’

This a humiliating continuation of his behaviour in late December, when he claimed that somehow Newcastle United weren’t playing fair when after being hit by a large number of Covid cases on top of injuries and suspensions, they were forced to ask for postponement of the Everton and Southampton away matches, as at the most Eddie Howe had 11 first team outfield players available. The Premier League rules at the time saying you still had to play if having 13 first team outfield players available, plus goalkeepers. The fact that numerous other clubs had already been forced to do the same, didn’t prevent Ralph Hasenhuttl digging an ever deeper hole when it came to embarrassing himself, which he then dug a little deeper on Wednesday.

I have a very strong feeling that if Southampton had won last night, Ralph Hasenhuttl would definitely have referenced beating Newcastle United, even despite them being able to have a ‘completely different team’ for this rescheduled fixture. However, even Ralph realised just how bad it would have looked to blame the ‘completely different team’ as a reason for losing.

Instead, the Southampton boss decided to blame the referee.

Ralph Hasenhuttl declaring / sobbing, ‘I think the second goal, we had a foul on the middle line which for me wasn’t a foul. That long free-kick leads to a corner. Then from that corner it leads to a goal. It is frustrating…’

Hmmm. If you have say a corner or free-kick wrongly given and a goal is scored direct from them, you have some sympathy for the aggrieved team. However…when a cheap free-kick (in Ralph’s opinion) is given in a totally non-threatening part of the pitch and then after a passage of play the opposition then win a corner. Then that corner is played in, with a goal only scored after you allow an opposition player a free header beyond the back post, his header back across goal eventually put in the back of the net by yet another player…

Well, surely you are grasping at very thin straws / excuses. Almost every goal that is ever scored, you could go back to a point where you can say if that hadn’t happened then…

Ralph Hasenhuttl is correct when he points to Southampton having more possession (68%) but when it came down to efforts on target, the home side only had one more than the visitors, which is pretty good going for any away side. Especially with the Saints having such a good home record this season.

Bottom line is that this was a brilliant and deserved away win for Newcastle United, as yet again Eddie Howe had his team really playing for him, putting bodies on the line etc, whilst the NUFC Head Coach had his team playing on the front foot at every opportunity, unlike that chancer we had before, who claimed his Newcastle United team would always play on the front foot, only for reality to be very different.

Last season, Newcastle came here and were woeful, losing 2-0 and never in the game, after the match Steve Bruce, not for the first time, threw his players under a bus. Blaming them for the defeat, rather than taking the blame on himself for the ultra negative tactics and formation / team selection.

How refreshing now to have Eddie Howe, who looks to push all of the praise in the direction of the players and when things go wrong, instead looks to himself first and what he could and should have done differently.

Ralph Hasenhuttl reflecting on a first Premier League home defeat in seven months, as Newcastle United win 2-1 on Thursday night:

“I think the second goal, we had a foul on the middle line which for me wasn’t a foul.

“That long free-kick leads to a corner.

“Then from that corner it leads to a goal.

“It is frustrating…

“But we have to speak about the fact that it is not possible that we need two or three goals to win the game.

“This is fact, one must sometimes also be enough.

“Although we could also have scored more today, but this is the difference, as I said, and we have to turn this thing around in the next game here in the next one against Watford.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl asked if he was frustrated with Newcastle United playing four new signings, including the two goalscorers, who wouldn’t have played if the match hadn’t been postponed:

“It doesn’t interest me today, to be honest.

“We had 20 minutes in the second-half where I was not happy with what we were doing, we were confused after the second goal was conceded.

“However, I have also seen 16 shots on goal, 11 inside the box, so this must be for more than one goal.

“We had 68% possession against a deep defending line.

“I think we tried a lot and the chances have been there.

“After the equaliser in the first-half, we had a big one with Che [Adams] who hit the crossbar, a few inches [lower] and this is the second goal.

“We then go in [at half-time] with a different mood I think.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

(Watch HERE brilliant Bruno Guimaraes winner here – Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights)

(Eddie Howe talks Bruno Guimaraes sub confusion and explains ASM and Joelinton absences – Read HERE)

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s victory – Read HERE)

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Outstanding victory with stunning Bruno winner – Read HERE)

