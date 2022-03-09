News

Ralph Hasenhuttl embarrasses himself again on postponed Newcastle match – What he said then and what saying now

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking about Southampton’s game against Newcastle United.

A game that was scheduled to be played back at the start of January but ended up being postponed due to Newcastle United having a substantial number of players missing, both covid cases and injuries.

This also being the case with Newcastle’s scheduled trip to Everton, which had been set to be played a few days before the Southampton one.

If you cast your mind back, this was at a time when covid cases were going through the roof in the UK, with the Premier League not escaping the impact either. Positive case numbers rising and rising, the two Newcastle matches cancelled at a point pretty much bang in the middle of the 20-30 Premier League games in total that had to be postponed.

However…unlike all of these other games, we enjoyed a quite hysterical reaction to the two Newcastle United cancellations, from pretty much everybody, across the media from journalists and pundits, some hilarious comments from fans of both Everton and Southampton, whilst Ralph Hasenhuttl himself also embarrassingly joined in with the conspiracy theories and NUFC somehow ‘cheating’ according to the media bandwagon.

That conspiracy theory being that unlike all of the other clubs asking for games to be called off, Newcastle United were pretending to have lots of players unavailable and were doing so, so that by the time they had to play the postponed matches, it would be the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, Messi and Neymar signed and playing for Newcastle United, rather than the likes of Murphy, Fraser, Krafth and Joelinton.

Back at the time (late December – see below), Ralph Hasenhuttl when commenting on the Newcastle match being potentially called off, declaring ‘They should still have thirteen players plus one [goalkeeper]’…which actually wasn’t the case in the end (see below).

Moving forward just over two months and speaking ahead (read below) of tomorrow night’s match, Ralph Hasenhuttl, ‘Strange now to concentrate on a game what you should have played two months ago against a completely different team. But it is how it is…’

The ‘completely different team’ that has been responsible for Newcastle United’s recent results has included the likes of Murphy, Fraer, Krafth and Joelinton.

The supposed hundreds of millions that would ‘cheat’ our way to safety, well, the three key players in recent weeks have been Chris Wood (people laughing at Newcastle buying him, calling him a donkey, now pointing out he hasn’t scored for NUFC yet), Dan Burn (seen as a journeyman defender by most people and again, everybody mocking Newcastle for buying him rather than Mbappe etc) and Matt Targett (used to be third choice left-back at Southampton and Newcastle getting him in on loan and everybody laughing, due to fact NUFC allegedly went for Digne and were now having to settle for the player he’d dumped out of the Villa team).

I love the fact that today, Ralph Hasenhuttl revisits and repeats this nonsense about Newcastle United, yet then goes on to say ‘It is not on me to discuss this…’

Ralph Hasenhuttl looking forward to (finally…) facing Newcastle United – 9 March 2022:

“Strange now to concentrate on a game what you should have played two months ago against a completely different team.

“But it is how it is…

“How things are changing…

“This doesn’t affect us, definitely not.

“We are also better than two months ago, so ready…ready for the challenge.

Journalist:

“It’s definitely suited them getting the match postponed because look at where they are now and where they were there then.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl:

“It is not on me to discuss this…we spoke about that there’s the chance in the transfer window[for Newcastle United] to change the team completely. They did.

“It was expected they would do it…but no matter with what [Newcastle United] players are coming here, we are looking forward to this home game. We have our crowd behind us, we have a very good atmosphere in our stadium, we have a good run there and we are going here with all the belief and you can be sure we will show a reaction from the Saturday game [losing 4-0 at Aston Villa].”

Journalist:

“What have you made of the job that Eddie Howe has done?”

Ralph Hasenhuttl:

“Absolutely good. Fantastic.

“They have stabilised the team, they have stabilised the club.

“They stepped out of the relegation zone and there is not really a big threat of relegation any more.#

“They are on a good run of form and yes, it will be an interesting game.”

WHAT WAS SAID BY RALPH HASENHUTTL (AND BY US) BACK IN LATE DECEMBER, JUST BEFORE THIS FIXTURE WAS POSTONED:

This is how we reported it on 29 December 2021, what Ralph Hasenhuttl said as Newcastle’s game at Everton was cancelled due to covid and injury cases, with the away Southampton game (due to be played on 2 January 2022) then also cancelled for the same reasons, only a day or so later:

Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking on Tuesday about Sunday’s match against Newcastle United:

“There is talk about cancelling games because teams have a lot of injuries but there were times last season, where we had nine out injured and we played academy players.

“That was maybe the toughest half of a season here.

“Injuries are not Covid cases.

“Injuries are also here for us.

“They [Newcastle United] had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game and now they have two more injuries.

“They should still have thirteen players plus one [goalkeeper].

“This is the message from the Premier League.”

This is how the Newcastle United player availability for Everton looks to me:

Definitely out injured:

Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett were all missing through injury on Monday and it now appears we can add Callum Wilson, ASM and Ryan Fraser as other injured players who definitely couldn’t start at Everton.

The following were unexpectedly missing from the matchday squad against Man Utd:

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock. Most or all of these were the Covid cases that Newcastle now have and who missed Man Utd and helped cause Everton to be off.

In addition, Javier Manquillo was suspended for the Everton match due to his fifth booking that was picked up v Man Utd.

So to me, at best, the Eddie Howe head count for Goodison looked like this:

Goalkeepers

Dubravka, Gillespie, Woodman

Outfield players:

Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Hayden, Hendrick, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron

That is the entirety of Newcastle United’s senior 25 man squad, with it looking very much to me like three goalkeepers and only 11 outfield players available for Everton. Not enough to meet that minimum requirement of 13 outfield players plus goalkeeper(s).

So what about this Southampton match?

Well, Newcastle did have eight subs on Monday night as Ralph Hasenhuttl indicated…but two were goalkeepers and two were teenagers who have never started a Premier League match before. Apart from the three subs that were used (Gayle, Murphy and Almiron), Hendrick was the only other senior outfield player on the bench.

I take it that Manquillo’s one match suspension will now be effective for Southampton, so he still can’t play.

Which then again leaves us with Dubravka and two other keepers, plus the eleven outfield players Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Hayden, Hendrick, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron.

