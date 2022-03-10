News

Probability model rates chances of Newcastle United beating Southampton and relegation

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and tonight’s match against Southampton.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this Thursday night, including Newcastle United against Southampton.

Their computer model gives Southampton a 47% chance of a win, it is 26% for a draw and a 28% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number). The Saints have only lost once at home in the Premier League all season and certainly a win for Newcastle would be a massive result. It is a 54% prediction that NUFC will pick up a point or better, which I think is maybe a fair reflection when putting Eddie Howe’s team’s recent form (unbeaten in eight, won five of last six) up against Southampton’s home form (five wins, seven draws and one defeat).

This is how the Premier League table looks on Thursday morning ahead of tonight’s matches:

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of relegation for Newcastle United and their rivals at this stage of the season…:

96% Norwich

81% Watford

37% Leeds

35% Burnley

30% Everton

12% Brentford

8% Newcastle United

Norwich and Watford seen as doomed by this prediction model, with the third relegation spot all to play for.

Leeds, Everton and Burnley now seen as the trio most likely to provide the third club for the drop.

A massive win for Brentford at Norwich on Saturday, which has reduced them to a 12% chance after a previously shocking run of form that had seen only one point from eight matches.

As for the bookies, they (various bookies and most common prices) currently see the relegation likelihood as 1/40 Norwich, 1/9 Watford, 1/1 Burnley, 2/1 Leeds, 3/1 Everton, 9/2 Brentford, 19/1 Newcastle United.

As well as Newcastle playing at Southampton, there are another three relegation contenders also with games tonight. Norwich at home to Chelsea, Watford away at Wolves, plus Leeds home to Villa.

The relegation picture will look a little bit clearer tonight and with matches now running out, those below Newcastle need to start picking up wins. Having got themselves into a position seven points clear of trouble, I don’t think a point at Southampton would be a bad result for Eddie Howe and his players.

