Opinion

Probability model rates chances of Newcastle United beating Chelsea and relegation battle

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and today’s match against Chelsea.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this weekend, including Newcastle United against Chelsea.

Their computer model gives Chelsea a 72% chance of a win, it is 18% for a draw and a 9% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number). So basically, Newcastle United rated at only around a one if four chance (27%) of avoiding defeat and coming away with one point…or better.

These past seven matches have seen Newcastle United pick up 19 points, whilst Chelsea have accumulated 14 in their most recent seven PL games. Newcastle may well get beat this afternoon as Thomas Tuchel has got a canny team…but Eddie Howe and his players will go there with plenty confidence and momentum, believing they can get something.

Chelsea have a very impressive away record with 33 points picked up, ten wins and only two defeats in their 15 away trips, only Man City have picked up more (34) points away from home.

However, interesting to note that Chelsea have won only six of 12 Premier League games at home, losing to Man City and only able to draw with Brighton, Burnley, Man Utd, Everton and Liverpool. Since 19 December 2021, Newcastle have scored at least once in every Premier League match and have never conceded more than one goal in any of those nine PL matches. If NUFC can grab at least one goal and keep their defensive form going, this afternoon could be very interesting.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Sunday morning ahead of this afternoon’s matches:

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of relegation for Newcastle United and their rivals at this stage of the season…:

96% Norwich

85% Watford

47% Leeds

40% Burnley

26% Everton

3% Brentford

2% Newcastle United

Norwich and Watford seen as doomed by this prediction model, with the third relegation spot all to play for.

Leeds, Everton and Burnley now seen as the trio most likely to provide the third club for the drop.

A massive win for Brentford at home to Burnley on Saturday has reduced them to a 3% chance, whilst Newcastle United only a 2% possibility of now going down.

As for the bookies, they (various bookies and most common prices) currently see the relegation likelihood as 1/50 Norwich, 1/12 Watford, 5/6 Burnley, 5/4 Leeds, 7/2 Everton, 12/1 Brentford, 100/1 Newcastle United. So the probability model putting Leeds as favourites to take the third relegation spot ahead of Burnley but the bookies seeing it as the marginal opposite (as you can see, Newcastle United are now out to 100/1 to be relegated, whilst to finish top half of the table NUFC now only 7/1).

Personally, I can see a potentially massive Sunday afternoon affecting the relegation fight, with the current bottom five quite possibly ending the day in a battle too close to call.

Everton (14 defeats and only two wins in last 18 PL games) could well lose at home to Wolves, I think Watford might get a draw at Southampton, whilst Leeds are in such woeful form (they have lost their last six, including the last four where they have conceded 14 goals and scored none) I wouldn’t be shocked if Norwich went to Elland Road and won.

If those three results did happen, you would have Leeds 23 points, Everton 22, Burnley 21, then Watford and Norwich both on 20 points. That would be three points covering five clubs, you heard it here first!

