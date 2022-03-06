Opinion

Premier League relegation odds – Extraordinary Newcastle United change after Brighton

Interesting to see the impact on the Premier League relegation odds after Saturday’s results.

Newcastle United getting a battling win against Brighton at St James Park.

NUFC made it five Premier League wins in their last six games with now only three goals conceded in almost ten hours of PL football, also now eight unbeaten.

The bookies reacting following Newcastle making it 16 points picked up from the last possible 18.

Some significant moves in the Premier League relegation odds after these eight games on Saturday:

Saturday 6 March:

Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0

Burnley 0 Chelsea 4

Newcastle United 2 Brighton 1

Norwich 1 Brentford 3

Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1 West Ham 0

Sunday 7 March:

Watford v Arsenal (2pm)

Man City v Man Utd (4.30pm)

Monday 8 March:

Tottenham v Everton (8pm)

Current Premier League table on Sunday (6 March 2022) morning:

These are now the best Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from various bookies after the Saturday’s matches:

1/33 Norwich

1/5 Watford

1/1 Burnley

6/4 Leeds

7/2 Brentford

9/2 Everton

16/1 Newcastle United

200/1 Crystal Palace

275/1 Brighton

Watford (1/5) could actually go level on points with fourth bottom Everton if beating Arsenal this Sunday afternoon but they are increasingly looking no hopers along with Norwich 1/33.

After a run of nine games with eight defeats and a draw, Brentford’s (7/2) win against the Canaries yesterday was probably a make or break result. The return of Ivan Toney to the starting line up and the fact he scored the Bees’ first ever hat-trick in the Premier League, pointing to just how key he is to their survival.

Leeds (6/4) were decent yesterday but still lost at Leicester, the new manager bounce hasn’t bounced very high yet and with only one point from their last seven PL games they are still at massive risk.

Everton (9/2) also, their position only looking better because of the failure of others yesterday. Fact remains, they have won only two of their last eighteen Premier League matches and have lost a massive thirteen of those eighteen.

As for Newcastle United, nobody thinks we have reached safety just yet BUT seven points above the relegation zone is massive, especially when until very recently, Newcastle were still odds-on to go down.

Pretty amazing that NUFC are now seen as a 16/1 chance of going down.

Newcastle United rising to easily their highest (14th) placing in the Premier League this season, as Eddie Howe continues to do a remarkable job in repairing the damage left behind by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce. Five wins in the last six and unbeaten in the Premier League since 19 December 2021.

What is even more extraordinary, is that having been one of the three clear favourites to go down, only weeks ago. Newcastle United are now rated more likely to finish top half of the table than go down!

The best price with the bookies for Newcastle to finish in the top ten is now 14/1, compared to best price 16/1 to go down.

The prices for certain other clubs to finish top half this season are now: 1/1 Aston Villa, 11/10 Southampton, 5/2 Brighton, 7/2 Crystal Palace, 33/1 Everton.

Newcastle United now face four away games in a row, against Southampton, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham. If Eddie Howe and his players can pick up a half decent number of points from this tough quartet of matches on the road, then they can still be looking up, rather than down. though finishing top half is surely a step too far…isn’t it?

