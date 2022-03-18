News

Premier League relegation odds – Changes as Newcastle United lose consecutive games

Interesting to see the impact on the Premier League relegation odds after these two defeats in a row for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s team having been so unlucky to lose at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, when the referee and VAR official badly let them down.

Thursday night it was simply Newcastle United letting themselves down, in terms of playing against such a poor opposition and failing to take the chances that came their way, then rare poor defending allowing 10 men Everton to win it deep into added time.

Current Premier League table on Friday (18 March 2022) morning:

These are now the best Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from various bookies after these two Newcastle United defeats:

1/100 Norwich

1/5 Watford

4/6 Burnley

7/4 Leeds

3/1 Everton

14/1 Brentford

40/1 Newcastle United

150/1 Brighton

400/1 Southampton

400/1 Crystal Palace

500/1 Leicester

There are four more Premier League matches this weekend before the international break and two of them include relegation threatened clubs. Wolves v Leeds at 8pm this Friday night, then Leicester v Brentford at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Norwich (1/100) are seen as absolute certainties for the drop, whilst that flukey Everton (3/1) win (after losing eight of their previous nine) last night has made a massive difference, instead of outside the relegation places only on goal difference, the blue scousers are now four points above Burnley (4/6) and three points and eight goals better off on GD than Watford (1/5) who have played two matches more than Frank Lampard’s men.

Leeds (7/4) are currently four points clear of trouble but if losing to Wolves tonight, they would then have played 30 games, one more than Watford who are four points behind and five points above Burnley who will have three games in hand.

After picking up four points from eleven games, Brentford (14/1) look to have woken up and found their way to safety with consecutive wins against relegation rivals Norwich and Burnley. A draw or better on Sunday at Leicester would take Thomas Frank’s side above Newcastle United.

Speaking of which, after five wins in six games Newcastle had gone out to 100/1 to be relegated. That came in to 50/1 after losing at Chelsea and now 40/1 after the failure at Everton. Needless to say, a win on Thursday night would surely have seen Newcastle safe, whilst even a draw would have kept Eddie Howe’s side 10 points above the drop zone and nine points above Everton.

No need to panic but after Spurs away at the beginning of April, Newcastle then have three home games and an away at Norwich. To avoid unnecessary stress they need to sort safety over the course of those games, as the final four matches are against Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, before Burnley away on the final day.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Everton 1 Newcastle 0 on Thursday night – Read HERE)

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat – Read HERE)

