Premier League player of the month – Vote now for the nominated Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser is one of the nominations for Premier League player of the month.

The February award sees him up against five rivals.

They are Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Liverpool’s Joël Matip, Crystal Palace man Wilfried Zaha, Southampton frontman Ché Adams and Burnley skipper Ben Mee.

So get your vote in HERE and ensure Ryan Fraser wins it.

I have to say though, that whilst Fraser has done well recently and scored against Everton, plus set up the first goal at Brentford…the likes of Joelinton and Dan Burn would have been my nominations if anybody had been asking.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 3 March 2022:

‘Ryan Fraser has been nominated for the Premier League’s EA Sports Player of the Month award for February.

Scotland international winger Fraser was an integral part of the Magpies team as they won three and drew one of their four games in the month to climb out of the bottom three.

He scored in the 3-1 victory over Everton at the beginning of the month, as well as winning the free kick from which Kieran Trippier found the target, and then claimed an assist in the last game of February as United won 2-0 at Brentford last weekend.

And he has been shortlisted for the award alongside Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Liverpool’s Joël Matip, Crystal Palace man Wilfried Zaha, Southampton frontman Ché Adams and Burnley skipper Ben Mee.

Supporters can vote for the award here. Voting closes at 12 noon (GMT) on Monday, 7th March and the winner will be announced on Friday, 11th March.’

