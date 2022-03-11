News

Premier League Manager of the month – Outstanding Eddie Howe wins February award

The winner of February’s Premier League Manager of the month award has been announced.

Mikel Arteta, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jurgen Klopp all nominated but losing out.

The deserved winner being Eddie Howe of Newcastle United.

A remarkable run now of nine games unbeaten, six wins in the last seven PL matches, which includes going through February 2022 unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Premier League Manager of the month official announcement – 11 March 2022:

Eddie Howe has claimed February 2022’s Barclays Manager of the Month award after guiding Newcastle United through the month unbeaten.

Howe wins the accolade after leading his side to three victories and a draw in four February matches, as Newcastle moved out of the bottom three for the first time since September and up to 14th.

“A lot questions were asked of our resilience and resolve, and ability to bounce back from what seemed, at some stages, I wouldn’t say impossible, but a very difficult moment and that’s where the players have really stepped up.

3️⃣ Wins

1️⃣ Draw

Eddie Howe is your @barclaysfooty Manager of the Month

“They deserve a lot of credit for how they’ve attacked this spell of games and confidence has returned with every win.”

Home support crucial

Newcastle kicked off the month with a 3-1 home victory against relegation rivals Everton and followed up by another St James’ Park success, a 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa, and he says the fans have made a huge difference.

“The supporters, since I’ve come to the football club, have been absolutely brilliant, home and away. But, the home atmosphere is just so unique. So, you can hear that roar, that feeling.

“It can only hope inspire the players and in those home games that we’ve had, no doubt, it’s made a difference.”

They then fought back to secure a 1-1 draw at West Ham United before finishing the month with a 2-0 win at Brentford.

The 44-year-old topped a four-man shortlist, beating Mikel Arteta, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jurgen Klopp after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

It is the fourth occasion Howe has claimed the award, having previously won it three times with AFC Bournemouth.

2021/22 Barclays Manager winners

August: Nuno Espirito Santo (TOT)

September: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

October: Thomas Tuchel (CHE)

November: Pep Guardiola (MCI)

December: Pep Guardiola (MCI)

January: Bruno Lage (WOL)

February: Eddie Howe (NEW)’

