Premier League form table update looking mighty fine ahead of Southampton v Newcastle United

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the next round of fixtures, which includes Newcastle United taking on Southampton.

The two clubs meeting at St Mary’s, 7.30pm Thursday night (10 March 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to make it six wins from the last seven games and unbeaten in nine.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Southampton with latest one listed first:

Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0

Southampton 2 Norwich 0

Southampton 2 Everton 0

Man Utd 1 Southampton 1

Tottenham 2 Southampton 3

Southampton 1 Man City 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Wednesday 9 March 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table now makes for VERY interesting reading.

Newcastle United with only Liverpool ahead of them on recent form, Klopp’s men winning all of their last six.

Eddie Howe’s team second in the Premier League form table with 16 points from the last possible 18. Newcastle United scoring ten goals and conceding only three in these half dozen matches.

Indeed, only two other clubs have had more than three wins in their last half dozen PL matches – Man City and Arsenal.

As for Southampton, they are sixth top of the Premier League form table, with 11 points from a possible 18.

Credit to Ralph Hasenhuttl who has the Saints up in ninth place on 35 points and already effectively safe from relegation, able to look up the table with 11 matches to go, no doubt wondering if they can maybe climb higher if returning to the form they were showing before their last game.

The previous five had seen three wins and two very credible draws, leading Man City from the seventh to the sixty fifth minute with the game ending 1-1, whilst the same result at Old Trafford when Southampton were arguably the better team.

As I say, credit to Ralph Hasenhuttl, who for some reason to me always has the media more ready to get on his back when they are losing games, as compared to praising him when they are in good form.

Speaking of good form…quite incredible really that if Eddie Howe could add another win on Thursday night, Newcastle would move to within only four points of a Southampton side who have had a really good season so far.

Looking a little further ahead, Newcastle face third place Chelsea who are fifth in this Premier League form table, before then facing 17th placed Everton who have only Leeds keeping them off rock bottom in the Premier League form table. After the 5-0 humiliation at Spurs on Monday, the blue scousers now have a record of losing 14 of their last 18 Premier League matches, winning two and drawing two.

