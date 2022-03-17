News

Premier League form table update ahead of Everton v Newcastle United – Interesting

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Everton.

The two clubs meeting at Goodison Park, 7.45pm Thursday night (17 March 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to get back into winning ways after seeing his team so unlucky to lose at Stamford Bridge.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Everton with latest one listed first:

Everton 0 Wolves 1

Tottenham 5 Everton 0

Everton 0 Man City 1

Southampton 2 Everton 0

Everton 3 Leeds 0

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 17 March 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table makes for interesting reading.

Despite Newcastle United losing the game at Stamford Bridge, they are still fifth in the Premier League form table with 13 points from the last possible 18, the same as Man City who rank fourth in this form table.

Newcastle United having lost for the first time in the Premier League since 19 December 2021. That brought a nine match unbeaten run to an end, a run where Eddie Howe’s team had scored at least once in each of those nine PL games.

It also ended a run of five wins and a draw in the last six for Newcastle in the league.

However, even though Newcastle lost at the weekend, it was still uplifting in so many ways. Even with half his first choice team unavailable to start against Chelsea, NUFC deserved at least a point on Sunday, probably all three. Newcastle defending ever so well and restricting Chelsea to only three shots on target, that all came in the very late stages of the match. Whilst at the other end, United created a very decent number of dangerous situations as the brave high press saw Chelsea forced into gifting possession in their defensive third of the pitch. The most obvious penalty was somehow not given and eventual goalscorer Havertz could / should have been red carded for elbowing Dan Burn in the face.

Newcastle just need to regroup and if they keep their defensive form going, they have every chance of getting back to winning ways tonight. It is three months since NUFC conceded more than once in a match and in the most recent 16+ hours of Premier League football, have conceded only seven goals.

As for tonight’s opposition, Everton are fourth bottom of the Premier League form table, with three points from a possible 18. Losing five of their last six and just the one win against fellow strugglers Leeds.

It is over six hours since the scousers last managed a Premier League goal and have lost all of their last four PL games, conceding nine goals in them.

The incredible job Eddie Howe has done, means that there is still fully nine points between Newcastle and the relegation zone, which could potentially stretch t0 as many as 12 tonight.

Everton are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference now and will stay that way, unless Newcastle United register a 7-0 away win or better…

The job isn’t completed yet of course for Newcastle United but NUFC go into this game with the pressure fully on the home side, thanks to the fact Eddie Howe and his players have picked up 20 points from the last nine PL matches, compared to Everton having picked up only three points in their last nine.

