Premier League form table definitely worth a look ahead of Newcastle United v Brighton

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of thenext round of fixtures, which includes Newcastle United taking on Brighton.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park, 3pm Saturday afternoon (5 March 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to make it five wins from the last six games and unbeaten in eight.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Brighton with latest one listed first:

Brighton 0 Aston Villa 2

Brighton 0 Burnley 3

Man Utd 2 Brighton 0

Watford 0 Brighton 2

Leicester 1 Brighton 1

Brighton 1 Chelsea 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Watford 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 3 March 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table now makes for VERY interesting reading.

Newcastle United with only Liverpool ahead of them on recent form, Klopp’s men winning all of their last six.

Eddie Howe’s team second in the Premier League form table with 14 points from the last possible 18. Newcastle United scoring nine goals and conceding only three in these half dozen matches.

In contrast, Brighton are fifth bottom of the Premier League form table, with just five points from a possible 18. Plus they have lost all of their last three matches, conceding seven goals and not scoring a single one themselves.

A very strange season for the visitors, a lot of neutrals admiring Graham Potter and the style of football Brighton play, however, after winning four of their opening five Premier League matches, results haven’t matched the plaudits sent their way regarding Potter’s influence.

In between those opening five PL matches and these last three they lost, Brighton played 18 Premier League games, winning three and losing three, with a massive 12 draws – including the home draw against Newcastle United, when Eddie Howe watched on from the stands with Amanda Staveley, ahead of Howe being confirmed as the new NUFC Head Coach.

When you look at the Premier League form table above, another big stand out is the trio of clubs at the very bottom. Everton, Leeds and Brentford having all been in freefall towards the relegation zone, collectively losing 15 of the 18 games and picking up only five of a possible 54 points between them.

