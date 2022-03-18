Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Everton player ratings after this 1-0 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Everton player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 1-0 defeat on Thursday night.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

(This is why Newcastle United didn’t beat Everton – Read HERE)

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United owner comments on Everton result and fans react – Interesting – Read HERE)

(Frank Lampard – This is a bit dubious after Everton beat Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Everton 1 Newcastle 0 on Thursday night – Read HERE)

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat – Read HERE)

