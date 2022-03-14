Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings after this 1-0 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 1-0 defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

