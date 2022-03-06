Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Brighton player ratings after this 2-1 victory

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Brighton player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

