Opinion

Paul Merson does full 180 degrees on Newcastle United

Paul Merson is always entertaining when it comes to Newcastle United, even if it is absolutely accidental on his part…

The former Arsenal player always with so much to say…and so much to get wrong.

This latest though is a classic 180 degrees from Paul Merson, having to do a complete about in the space of only a few weeks.

Paul Merson analysing Newcastle United’s January transfer window for Sky Sports – 8 February 2022:

‘All I can say is that if Steve Bruce had bought in all these players there would have been uproar, and I think that tells you everything you need to know.

I still think the jury is out on the business they did in January. It’s safe. It doesn’t really excite me. They have got solid players in, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t see 18 0-0 draws keeping you up. It may be enough, but I’m just not convinced.

Newcastle were always saying they wanted two forwards, but they only got Chris Wood, and I think that might prove costly.

I look at Roy Hodgson going in at Watford. He’s going to get them solid at the back and for me, anyone of Watford’s forward players in Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Joao Pedro would get into the Newcastle team.

Any of them would play up front with Callum Wilson unavailable, and that’s how you’ve got to weigh it up. Hodgson will tighten Watford up and then you’ve got those four, who will nick a goal.’

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda – 3 March 2022:

“If you looked at Newcastle United’s fixtures four weeks ago, you’d have identified the game against Brighton as one of their hardest games, but now it looks like the easiest one on paper.

“Brighton have hit a bit of a brick wall in recent weeks, while the Magpies are on a roll and could be utterly and completely safe if they get three more points on the board.

“As I said earlier, I wouldn’t have fancied them for even a point a month ago, but now, I can’t see Newcastle not winning this game.

“The crowd will be right behind them, which is always the case at St. James’ Park, so I expect them to get maximum points in front of their own fans.

“Eddie Howe has done a great job since taking charge – I think he’ll be kept at the club and backed adequately this summer once again after an impressive haul in the January transfer window.

“Prediction is Newcastle United 2 Brighton 1.”

How gorgeous is that?

From ‘if Steve Bruce had bought in all these players there would have been uproar’ to ‘an impressive haul in the January transfer window.’

Long before we even got to the January transfer window, Newcastle United fans knew and were saying, that performances were far better and results didn’t reflect the team displays at all under Eddie Howe.

The last match before the transfer window opened, Newcastle United were by far the better side against Man U and simply so unlucky to get one point instead of three.

The January signings have undoubtedly helped BUT if Eddie Howe hadn’t improved pretty much all the players who were already in the squad, those new signings would have made minimal difference in my opinion.

As it happens, the Eddie Howe coaching and eye for a signings has produced an irresistible mix, so far.

The six PL games played with new signings in the team, have produced an unbeaten run and 14 points from a possible 18, including four wins in the last five PL matches.

Those six games have seen Chris Wood play every single minute AND contribute significantly to those 14 points from six games.

As for Watford, they have played nine PL matches since the transfer window opened, picking up only six points from a possible 27 and winning only one match. As for Paul Merson seeing the goals flowing at Watford unlike Newcastle United, supposedly. The Hornets have scored three goals in those last nine PL games, whilst NUFC have scored nine goals in six…

