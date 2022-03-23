Opinion

Only one Mike Ashley Newcastle United Manager still working

Sam Allardyce was appointed as Newcastle United Manager back in May 2007, Glenn Roeder sacked just before the end of the season.

Only days later it was made public that Mike Ashley had made his move to buy Newcastle United.

Sir John Hall agreeing to sell his shares and as the main shareholder, this pretty much ensured that Ashley would go on to buy up all the remaining shares, particularly as Freddie Shepherd quickly followed Hall in agreeing to sell.

After under five months of football, Mike Ashley appointed his first Newcastle United Manager.

Ten managers in total worked under Mike Ashley at St James Park and now only one of those ten still working, as a manager…

Sam Allardyce

Bluffed his way into a series of other managerial posts, including incredibly the England job.

Kicked out in disgrace after only one game.

Kevin Keegan

Answered the call yet again to save Newcastle United.

Was well on the way to turning the club around, only to find he had been deceived by Mike Ashley.

Sickened by the experience, Kevin Keegan was finished with football management.

Joe Kinnear

After health issues forced an end to his bizarre reign at Newcastle United, JFK never worked in football again. Apart from as Director of Football at…Newcastle United.

Alan Shearer

Like Keegan, couldn’t turn down NUFC in their hour of need, even though was taking on a nightmare situation and toxic demotivated squad for final eight games.

After the predictable relegation was finalised, Mike Ashley asked him to put together a detailed plan to get promotion and then progress after that.

Alan Shearer did so and sent the plan on to Ashley but never ever heard a single word from the owner to this day.

That very brief experience obviously scarred Shearer and we will now never know whether he could have been as good a manager as he was a player.

Chris Hughton

Did a superb job at Newcastle, getting instant promotion as champions with 102 points but refused to be pushed around by Mike Ashley and wouldn’t agree to sell players, sacked when NUFC were mid-table in the Premier League and only a month after beating Sunderland 5-1 and winning 1-0 at Arsenal.

Did a good job at Birmingham and Brighton but struggled at Norwich, a bit of a nightmare at Forest and has been out of work since they sacked him in September 2021.

Alan Pardew

Replaced Hughton despite having been sacked by then third tier Southampton in his last job. Promised fans that Andy Carroll was going nowhere, then sold him only weeks after taking over.

In exile now in Bulgaria as an adviser to CSKA Sofia.

A disaster at Palace and West Brom, won only one game at Den Haag before moving on, which now looks likely to be his last ever job as a manager.

John Carver

Will always be remembered for almost relegating Newcastle United from what looked an impossible position at mid-season, when Pardew walked away.

Spent eight months as manager of Ononia in Cyprus before getting the sack in February 2017, was assistant to Pardew at West Brom but his management days look in the past.

Steve McClaren

Last manager’s job was at QPR, lasted less than a year before sacked in 2019.

Rafa Benitez

Forced out by Ashley, took jobs in China and in Liverpool (Everton!) that he should never have taken, as he was waiting for the right job to come along.

Very interesting to see what his next move / role is…

Steve Bruce

How on earth does he keep getting jobs (…and pay-offs!!!)?

West Brom sacked their manager with the team in fifth place and looking to have to settle for the play-offs.

Appointing Steve Bruce at the start of February, he has done a ‘remarkable’ job with only two wins in nine and taken the Baggies to twelfth and seven points outside the play-offs!

What a tale of woe under Mike Ashley, shameful treatment of anybody decent he employed, whilst also taking on a host of stooges / patsies who should have never been anywhere near the job.

Yet another Mike Ashley legacy from his Newcastle United days…

