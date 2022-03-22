News

Official club update on four injured Newcastle United players

A media report on Monday made claims on the likely return of two long-term injured Newcastle United players.

The Telegraph reporting on the recovery situations of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

The newspaper saying that their information was that both players are being targeted for a return when Newcastle United play Crystal Palace.

That match is at St James Park on Wednesday 20 April, in 29 days time.

Newcastle having nine games in total left to play (see below), three before that Palace match, then five following it.

Both Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have travelled with the rest of the (available, non-international) Newcastle United first team squad to Dubai, for a week’s warm weather getaway.

Two other players who also had surgery, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis, have travelled as well. Although neither were included in the official NUFC Premier League squad after the January transfer window, so neither can play again this season, even if getting back to full fitness.

Eddie Howe giving an official update via the club’s website on the progress of the four in terms of recovering from their respective injuries / surgery:

“I’d say they [Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson] are on schedule from where they were given their respective injuries, but I wouldn’t say necessarily ahead of schedule.

“They’re both serious injuries, both enough to obviously be operated on and go through a very intense rehab period.

“Callum’s injury, you have to be very careful with; that we don’t push him back too quickly and he ends up injuring himself again, because the achilles/calf is a very delicate area of the body and you need to make sure it’s robust enough to withstand heavy load.

“Kieran’s is slightly different. [It’s] a bone injury and I think, touch wood, if he can come through the early stages of coming out in his boots and then progressing quite quickly, he’s one we could see back in action hopefully pretty soon.

“But with both injuries, I do think we have to be very cautious. We don’t want to re-injure the player.

“Jamal [Lewis] ha had a long-standing groin problem and I was really pleased to see him operated on. We hope that that’s fixed his long-standing problem and he will, again, be okay in a relatively short period of time to return to training with us.

“And Isaac [Hayden] has been working after having a serious knee injury – again, one he’d played with for a long period of time. Touch wood, he’ll be back training soon.

“It’s very, very important that when you have a break in between games, you don’t lose fitness or sharpness – and I’m very confident we won’t.

“And I hope the group is more united than ever and renewed in its fight to stay in the league, hopefully mentally refreshed from the break and ready to attack these nine games. The Premier League’s a very difficult league and we take nothing for granted.

“We go into every game knowing we have to give our best to win. We’ve been on a brilliant run, but that is over. Now we have to start afresh.”

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Saturday 7 May 3pm – Man City away (awaiting news on whether will be moved for Live TV broadcast)

Sunday 15 May 3pm – Arsenal home (awaiting news on whether will be moved for Live TV broadcast)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (all Premier League matches kick off at this same time on final day of season, whether or not chosen for Live TV will be made public nearer the time)

