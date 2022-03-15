News

Now 5 Newcastle United Live TV Matches confirmed – Tuesday update

The latest announcement on Newcastle United Live TV Matches for the 2021/22 season has now been made.

NUFC now having fiveupcoming live TV games confirmed.

Today’s announcement covers the remaining Premier League games in April 2022.

The home games against both Leicester and Liverpool have both been moved and are to be shown by Sky Sports and BT Sport respectively.

That making five confirmed Newcastle United Live TV matches, so far, with the full upcoming schedule listed below up to the end of April 2022.

The postponed Crystal Palace home game has also been found a new date next month.

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 February 2022:

Two more of Newcastle United’s Premier League games in April have been selected for live television coverage, while a new date for the Magpies’ postponed fixture against Crystal Palace has also been confirmed.

Leicester City’s visit to St. James’ Park, originally scheduled for Saturday, 16th April at 3pm, will now take place on Sunday, 17th April (Easter Sunday), with kick-off at 2.15pm. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Three days later, on Wednesday, 20th April, the Magpies will welcome Palace to Tyneside for a 7.45pm kick-off. That game was meant to take place this Saturday but has been put back following the Eagles’ progression to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

After a trip to Norwich City on Saturday, 23rd April (a game which will be played in its original time-slot), Eddie Howe’s side round off a busy month at home to Liverpool on Saturday, 30th April. Kick-off for the Reds’ visit has been brought forward to 12.30pm and BT will be broadcasting live.

The Magpies will then have three games left to play before the campaign comes to a close – trips to Manchester City and Burnley, and Arsenal’s visit to St. James’ Park in between.

Newcastle United upcoming confirmed matches:

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

