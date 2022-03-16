Player Ratings

Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings results from NUFC fans – On the money

The results of the Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this game that Newcastle United were so unlucky to lose?

Dan Burn (8.4), what a player.

Your man of the match once again after another near faultless performance.

It was actually when he made his one mistake on Sunday, that really summed him up. Burn’s furious reaction as Havertz brilliantly punished the split second when the Geordie defender switched off, showing just much it means to him, playing for Newcastle United.

Just missing out on man of the match, Fabian Schar (8.0) superb as well. Having the chance to play alongside Burn has reminded all of us, just what a good player the Swiss international is. Central defenders are all about partnerships and these two are looking the business.

Three other players were rated 7.0 or better by the Newcastle United fans.

Matt Targett (7.8) has to be converted into a permanent signing, a total no-brainer. Amazing how quickly we are getting so used to having his consistency and quality on the left.

Whilst he didn’t score this time, a far better performance from Bruno Guimaraes (7.3) than at Southampton. Very exciting to think how good he could be come August, having had these invaluable four months or so to settle in at the end of this current season.

No chance with the brilliant winner and actually not many at all saves to make otherwise, but Martin Dubravka (7.3) dominated his penalty area, plus was quick to react when there was a threat potentially developing.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, I do think incredibly harsh that Chris Wood (5.8) is lowest rated. Absolutely no chance that he was Newcastle’s weakest player at Stamford Bridge. Won almost every heading duel, worked his socks off as always, led the high press of the Chelsea backline that ended up winning Newcastle possession on plenty of occasions in good areas. Maybe not a great striker performance but I thought a very decent one for the team.

On the other hand, the two players rated slightly above Wood, looked a level below their teammates. The form and quality of Schar and Burn making Lascelles (6.1) look so especially poor, he’s never been a player totally comfortable in possession and in particular, he stood out like a sore thumb on this front on Sunday.

As for Miguel Almiron (6.1), you can never doubt his willingness to run for the team but sadly, he looks to have completely lost his way, so ineffective.

I didn’t think Sean Longstaff (6.4) did too bad and worked quite well with Bruno G.

As for Jacob Murphy (6.5), another who is willing to run and run but just hasn’t got the quality, his rating no doubt boosted by the moment when he got the better of Chalobah and was somehow denied what should have been the easiest of penalty decisions.

Completing the starting eleven, a very good return to the team for Javier Manquillo (6.8), surely has to stay in the side ahead of Emil Krafth, in Kieran Trippier’s absence.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Wednesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

