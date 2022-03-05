Opinion

Newcastle v Brighton – Time for Newcastle United to end this 9 game run against the Seagulls?

Newcastle United have turned their fortunes around over recent months, after a dismal first half of the season.

NUFC finding themselves in 14th place, four points above the relegation zone, after a current unbeaten run of seven games (so far…).

Eddie Howe will have his team fighting for every point available, plus after this Brighton match, their next four scheduled Premier League fixtures are all on the road. The first three of these seeing visits to Southampton and Everton only a week apart, with a trip to Stamford Bridge on the Sunday in between.

When it comes to facing up against today’s opponents, Newcastle have failed to win in any of their nine top flight clashes and failed to score in the last four home fixtures against The Seagulls. The Geordie faithful will be hoping that this will have changed come 5pm this afternoon, continuing the good work since Eddie Howe was brought in.

Brighton on the other hand have suffered three defeats in a row without finding the back of the net, last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa being their seventh of the season. However, today’s visitors have only lost two Premier League away matches this season, Man City the only PL club to lose less on their travels.

Brighton have challenging fixtures coming up after their visit to Newcastle, as Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City follow. With 26 goals to his name for Brighton in the top flight, Neil Maupay is currently level with Glenn Murray as the club’s top Premier League goal scorer, scoring today would see him stand alone with that record.

Newcastle United Team News:

French Winger Allan Saint-Maximin is doubtful for the game so Jacob Murphy will expect to retain his place in the line-up. Dan Burn is expected to start against his former club, he has paired well with Fabian Schar. Bruno Guimaraes and Jamaal Lascelles could have to settle for the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion Team News:

Adam Webster is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad as he recovers from a groin injury. Adam Lallana could be in contention to be included in the matchday squad. Neil Maupay and Leandro Trossard are expected to lead the line up front. Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu will miss out with hamstring injuries.

Match Prediction:

Despite 10 Premier League draws for Newcastle and 12 Brighton ones, I predict a home victory.

Brighton’s recent poor form and Newcastle’s revival should be enough for Newcastle United to come away with three points and extend their unbeaten run to eight, with what then be five wins from the last six Premier League matches.

My scoreline tip being Newcastle 2 Brighton 0.

(You can follow the author on Twitter @jsuttonwrites)

