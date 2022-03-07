Player Ratings

Newcastle v Brighton player ratings results from NUFC fans – 3 stand out players divided by 0.1

The results of the Newcastle v Brighton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this excellent battling 2-1 victory over Graham Potter’s side?

A man of the match competition on Saturday that ended up so very close, with three Newcastle players separated by so little, only 0.1 the difference between the three.

Rated your man of the match performer for a second game in a row, step forward Ryan Fraser (8.3).

An all round excellent hard working game, scoring the first goal and an assist for the winner. Caught a half volley sweetly early on that the keeper was perfectly placed to save on his line, whilst Murphy could and should have squared to Fraser who was standing in front of the goal only eight yards out, after Dunk slipped in the box. On another day Ryan Fraser could have also been leaving with the match ball after his first NUFC hat-trick.

Newcastle fans making Fraser just one of three stand out players against Brighton, all of them getting an overall fan rating of 8.0 or better.

Fabian Schar (8.2) hasn’t possibly got the recognition he deserves as others have taken the headlines, however, another very solid defensive display AND a superb header for the winning goal. Hopefully a new contract will be sorted very soon.

The third stand out is Dan Burn (8.2), what a signing!

After two man of the match performances in his first two NUFC games, the (very!) big Geordie having to settle for ‘only’ an 8.0 rating and a near miss in each of these next two games. He and Fabian Schar doing so well together for Eddie Howe.

Only two other players managed a rating of 7.0 or better from the Newcastle United fans.

So consistent after coming in on loan, Matt Targett (7.6) once again very good, the likes of Lamptey getting minimal joy for Brighton on that side of the pitch.

Not quite at the levels we have seen him at recently but Joelinton (7.3) still putting in a decent shift. Like his midfield teammates he was guilty of giving the ball away a bit too often but brilliant work rate and commitment ensuring he still managed a more than respectable rating.

Nobody played really badly on Saturday but maybe these ratings below from Newcastle United fans, a better reflection of Saturday than some of the over the top ratings seen across the media.

All the starting eleven had the work rate but I think fair to say, Newcastle outplayed for much of the game, especially after the break. The team stuck at it but little control of the game a lot of the time.

In midfield this especially apparent, with Jonjo Shelvey (5.6) and Joe Willock (5.7) the lowest rated NUFC starters. Struggled to keep the ball or dictate play.

Jacob Murphy (6.0) played a key part in the opening goal but overall was poor. Should have done far better on that right hand side with Cucurella not a great defender. Murphy also failed to pass to an unmarked Ryan Fraser who was right in front of goal, after Dunk slipped and fell in the box, gifting possession.

Chris Wood (6.1) with another largely thankless task, defending from the front and not getting any decent level of service in terms of chances coming his way. Think the rating a bit harsh as he held the ball up well at times and did ever so well when playing a key part in that opening goal, turning his marker and setting Murphy away behind the Brighton defence.

Emil Krafth (6.3) battled away on the right but like Murphy, hasn’t got the quality needed at this level.

Whilst Martin Dubravka (6.4) made an excellent save from Danny Welbeck in the first half and generally did ok otherwise, apart from getting nowhere near stopping Dunk who headed home from close in, in an area where the keeper should have been able to prevent the goal.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 11.30am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Brighton player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

