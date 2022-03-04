Opinion

Newcastle v Brighton Match Preview – Form lines, predicted line-ups and result

Newcastle v Brighton Match Preview: Magpies look to soar against beached Seagulls

Newcastle United will look to continue an impressive 2022 when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

The Magpies, undefeated in seven Premier League matches, will face an away side with only one win in nine games, and whose supporters are bracing themselves for a 700 mile round trip.

Albion, in stark contrast to the hosts, have suffered three defeats on the bounce, failing to trouble the scorers in their previous 285 minutes of top flight action.

Newcastle’s home form has picked up in recent weeks, but over the season, have won only three of 15 matches in all competitions at St James Park – leaving them 14th in the Premier League home table.

Newcastle have just three league wins on home soil this season (Soccer Stats):

On the road this season the Seagulls have been impressive, with just two defeats – at Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Brighton have the eighth best away form in the league this season (Soccer Stats):

Amassing a league high total of seven away draws, Albion’s victories were registered at Burnley, Brentford, Everton and Watford.

Dan Burn is expected to line up against Brighton for the first time since his £12.5m move from the Amex.

Form guide

The Magpies won 2-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium last Saturday and have now picked up 15 points from a possible 21 as they look to climb away from the bottom of the table.

Graham Potter’s side suffered their third successive PL defeat without scoring when going down 0-2 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, as both sides appear to be going in different directions.

Ryan Fraser has been particularly impressive in recent games and is nominated for February’s PL Player of the Month award.

Eddie Howe has been nominated for the Manager of the Month gong, with his troops sitting second in the form table.

Premier League recent form guide – Last six matches:

Historically, the two sides have met on 29 occasions, with Brighton winning 12, Newcastle nine and eight contests ending all square.

United have never beaten Albion in nine Premier League encounters, with five wins for the Seagulls and four draws.

Team news

Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Kieran Trippier remain sidelined, while for Allan Saint-Maximin, Friday morning saw Eddie Howe state that it would depend on how ASM handled training, in terms of whether or not he will return from injury to the match day squad after missing the last two fixtures.

Adam Webster isn’t expected to feature for Brighton as he recovers from a groin strain but Adam Lallana may return to the squad.

Long-term absentees Tudor Baluta and Enock Mwepu remain out, although the latter trained on Thursday and could be back in contention later this month.

Jeremy Sarmiento has returned to training and will be involved with the squad, although the teenage winger remains short of match fitness.

Probable line-ups

Newcastle United (4-3-3)

Brighton and Hove Albion (3-5-1-1)

Prediction:

Newcastle 1 – 1 Brighton

The Magpies have been galvanised by a busy January transfer window and are a different proposition to the dishevelled gaggle of misfits overseen by Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce and co.

Brighton have a fantastic away record though and a penchant for sharing the spoils on the road. Expect a low-scoring stalemate.

You can follow the author (Dominic Kureen) on Twitter @WriteOnDom

