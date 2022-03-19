Opinion

‘Newcastle United – What happens when things go wrong’

That great run Newcastle United run came to an end.

Undefeated in the Premier League in nine matches, five wins out of the last six.

So, I’m now interested in what happens at Newcastle United when things start to go wrong?

After our defeat to Chelsea, attention was rightly directed at the match officials and the dozy characters at Stockley Park. Their shocking decision not to award Newcastle one of the most obvious penalties you’ll ever see, that would have given us a great footing to try and see out the match. Robbed in that one.

On Thursday night we had a mix of a one man supporter protest and a painfully slow VAR analysis resulting in Everton player Allan getting sent off, to prolong the game long enough for the home side to score the winning goal. VAR has long gone past the point of being annoying, the idiotic fan on the other hand Newcastle could have well done without, as it certainly disrupted things somewhat and aided Everton.

However, looking at the bigger picture, my feeling, as furious as I was after the final whistle (eventually) blew against Everton, was one of ce la vie. You have no divine right to win football matches.

Be it Chris Wood not looking like scoring any of the limited chances he gets, be it Allan Saint-Maximin and his continued flouncing about when coming on, or be it the pass from Joelinton that played us into trouble so late on. It’s a team game and too many people screwed up at Goodison but the question should be, what has been missing from the well oiled slick machine that we saw, up to and including the Southampton match nearly two weeks ago? Spoiler alert, the answer is at the end of the article.

Well a few factors really.

First is that I think we’ve probably hit a wall both physically and mentally. Tired legs and tired minds came into play against both Chelsea and Everton and players are only human. Mistakes will inevitably come. We’ve come a long way in a short space of time and Eddie Howe has certainly instilled a more united attitude and he’s certainly got the players looking visibly fitter. It’s one thing running out of steam against the lesser teams in this league but they can be forgiven for falling at the last against world class Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and after 99 minutes away at a hungry Everton.

One of Eddie Howe’s masterclasses has been to get tunes out of both the Joes, as I call them. From misfiring to an alarming extent, Joe Willock and Joelinton have been transformed since Howe walked through the door and more power to him for that. Thursday night proved a step too far and when you have two midfielders under performing, there’s little wriggle room in the Premier League. Bruno Guimaraes has looked off the pace in this league so far but that’s going to happen when moving leagues and countries. It’ll likely be next season but his time will come, as I believe we have a player on our hands there.

Looking around the team, Chris Wood divides opinion. He isn’t going to score you bags of goals but his job is to hold up play and be a pest to opposing defenders. When he’s not doing that, he looks what he is, an average striker. But we still need to back him. Having Wood up there is better than nothing and that’s exactly what we would have had if we hadn’t signed him.

Dan Burn has been a giant both physically and metaphorically since he came in. The error against Chelsea can be forgiven as a one off, as no player is going to give the immaculate performance every game. He and Fabian Schar I have no complaints about. Across at left back Matt Targett has been a revelation for us and even Emil Krafth has upped his game somewhat. Ryan Fraser has been much improved also. This change in many players can all be put down to Eddie Howe and his team’s influence. There have been some less than successful turns in fortune since Howe came in however.

Miguel Almiron continues to run but his end product is severely lacking. I was crying out for the impressive Jacob Murphy to come on in his place last night as I feel his discipline is excellent and he doesn’t let you down. Then we come on to Allan Saint Maximin and boy does he divide the room. On one hand he’s excellent, a world beater, a focal point for the team. On the other? He’s erratic, runs down blind alleys, fails to involve his team mates more often, doesn’t track back and, as some fans labelled him recently, a liability. Mais oui, mais oui.

Of course he’s all of those things. His stats are decent, he’s an asset and not the sort of asset that former owner Mike Ashley would look at to flog on for profit. Let me be clear, I don’t want to sell Saint-Maximin, but he must learn a few things.

I remember an interview with Kevin Keegan back in the mid 90s when we were flying high and he touched on Saint-Maximin’s compatriot, David Ginola. He said that his coaches would sit down with him and say that if he performed “That way” KK gesturing going forward, the team would just have to compensate “This way” gesturing defending. In short, KK would have loved Saint-Maximin and there’s something for Eddie Howe to work on this summer. If the player can’t step up and be more consistent, or the rest of the team can’t mask his failings, then indeed a decision must be made regarding keeping or selling him. I hope it’s the former.

Back to the here and now and there’s one player I’ve deliberately left out to the end and his absence has been noticed by me these last two games. He was a waste of a shirt until Howe came in and he would have been nowhere near the team if I’d been picking it. We’ve badly missed someone who can shift the ball quickly, look up and whip a ball in, something which he did for Chris Wood down at Southampton.

I think he could be gone in the summer as new and better players arrive at a transformed Newcastle United but these last two games, forget the usual suspects of Fraser, Joelinton, Willock, Burn or Targett putting in stellar shows, boy have we missed Jonjo Shelvey more than anyone.

