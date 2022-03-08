Opinion

‘Newcastle United – We are not funny anymore’

It is quantum leap time with Newcastle United but I’m only going back a few months.

In fact, let us all have a revisit together, so here goes.

Chortle, Chortle, let us all and sundry laugh at Newcastle United and their supporters…

‘After the takeover by them horrible human rights abusers, the deluded Geordies don’t have any right to celebrate getting rid of that nice Mike Ashley, the well respected businessman from the beautiful south of England.

How can they be so ungrateful after he saved their little club from bankruptcy, by selling young players for £35m and replaced them with pensioners on free transfers?

Isn’t it going to be so funny when Newcastle are the richest club in the Championship?

Really, the Saudis should have bought a club in London / Home Counties, such as Brentford.

Who in their right mind would ever sign for Newcastle?

They are just never going to be able to attract the big players who want to live in the real beautiful cities like Larndarn, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Ha, ha, the Newcastle owners are out of their depth. They went for Unai Emery and ended up with Eddie Who…er I mean Howe….ha, ha.

Kieran Trippier has only gone to Newcastle for the money and that January transfer window has been nothing short of underwhelming.’

Well, how did you like that my friends?

Weren’t you enamoured by all of the goodwill, those pearls of wisdom that only the thickest of our creed could fail to believe was given with the utmost sincerity.

These people only have our best interests at heart after all.

It is now the 8th of March 2022 and contrary to what all of the footballing eggheads have had to say, Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley are doing a canny job in re-establishing Newcastle United’s Premier League credibility.

We are certain I am sure, to put a few more noses out of joint before the end of this season, before then in the summer the real rebuild can commence in earnest.

After listening to one of the former ‘big’ clubs fighting relegation (and getting walloped 5-0) last night, I had a couple of malts that I found lively and satisfying.

This set the tone and I had another little revisit to my vinyl collection, where I came across none other than an old Humble Pie album.

I hope that all the p.ss takers are now enjoying big fat slices too.

Newcastle United – We are not funny anymore.

HTL

