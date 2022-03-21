News

Newcastle United star charged with bringing the game into disrepute – Laughable

The FA have charged Isaac Hayden with bringing the game into disrepute.

The FA announcing the news today (Monday 21 March) eight days after the incident in question.

Isaac Hayden having posted the following message on his Twitter account after the Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 game.

Isaac Hayden via Twitter – 13 March 2022:

‘Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.’

Official Statement from FA Spokesperson – 21 March 2022:

‘Regulation and Discipline update

‘Newcastle United FC’s Isaac Hayden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following their Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday 13 March 2022.

‘It is alleged that the midfielder’s comments on social media after the game constitute improper conduct as they attack the integrity of the match official and/or are personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.

‘Isaac Hayden has until Wednesday 23 March to provide a response.’

Well, I think the only thing I would pull Isaac Hayden up about is that he says Newcastle United were playing against 12 men rather than 13, as I would have included the referee and VAR official.

The yellow card instead of red for the Havertz elbow in Dan Burn’s face was bad enough.

However, that pales into insignificance compared to the embarrassing non-penalty award when Jacob Murphy was so clearly fouled in the penalty area.

It is the referee and VAR official who should be up on a charge of bringing the game into disrepute for their handling of that game.

Whilst you also have to wonder what on earth they are doing waiting until fully eight days after the game, The FA bringing this charge when Isaac Hayden is now in Dubai with the rest of the Newcastle United squad on a warm weather getaway.

