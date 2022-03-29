News

Newcastle United star admits charge of ‘improper conduct’ and receives punishment

It has been revealed that Newcastle United star Isaac Hayden has admitted a charge of improper conduct.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle for Sky Sports and he has broken the news.

With the NUFC midfielder having admitted the charge, Downie says that Isaac Hayden has been punished with a fine.

The FA have charged Isaac Hayden on Monday 21 March, eight days after the incident in question.

Isaac Hayden having posted the following message on his Twitter account after the Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 game.

Isaac Hayden via Twitter – 13 March 2022:

‘Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.’

Official Statement from FA Spokesperson – 21 March 2022:

‘Regulation and Discipline update

‘Newcastle United FC’s Isaac Hayden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following their Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday 13 March 2022.

‘It is alleged that the midfielder’s comments on social media after the game constitute improper conduct as they attack the integrity of the match official and/or are personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.

‘Isaac Hayden has until Wednesday 23 March to provide a response.’

For many Newcastle fans, the only thing they would pull Isaac Hayden up about is when he said Newcastle United were playing against 12 men rather than 13, as NUFC supporters would have included the referee AND VAR official.

The yellow card instead of red for the Havertz elbow in Dan Burn’s face was bad enough.

However, that pales into insignificance compared to the embarrassing non-penalty award when Jacob Murphy was so clearly fouled in the penalty area.

You also had to question why they waited fully eight days after the game before doing anything, The FA not bringing this charge until when Isaac Hayden was in Dubai with the rest of the Newcastle United squad on a warm weather getaway.

The guilty verdict was inevitable on Isaac Hayden because obviously you can’t have players so publicly claiming match officials were working against your own team.

However…that doesn’t change the fact that it is unacceptable that there are no consequences for the referee and VAR official who failed so badly that afternoon, with them not even having to justify their actions (or non-actions) to players, fans etc.

