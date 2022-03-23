News

Newcastle United planned summer transfer budget now set to be far lower than expected – Report

The Newcastle United planned summer transfer budget is now set to be far lower than expected.

This is according to a new media exclusive from The Telegraph.

The newspaper saying that their information is that ‘preliminary recruitment meetings’ have taken place between chief scout Steve Nickson, Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley representing the board / owners.

At the meetings if has been made clear that ‘Newcastle are not planning a lavish summer spending spree’ and will instead have a policy of ‘pragmatic ambition’ that will give them room for manoeuvre under FFP (Financial Fair Play Rules).

In other words, the Newcastle United owners don’t intend to take spending to the very limits that they can / could do in the summer. A bit like you or me not maxing out your credit card(s) just because you can.

The Telegraph saying that the Newcastle United summer transfer budget is very likely to be less than the £90m committed to in January 2022, with the club looking to bring in something like three or four ‘better’ players who will not significantly break the current first team squad wage structure, no signings expected to go significantly above the current top earners who the newspaper say get around £100,000 a week.

The Telegraph backing up their claims by saying they have gathered this information via ‘numerous conversations with senior figures at St James’ Park, as well as agents and other football insiders. It has been repeatedly stressed that the Magpies do not have anything like the sort of transfer budget that has been speculated about.’

Indeed, this ‘exclusive’ puts the expected budget this summer to be around £60m, rather than spending that money and more on a series of individual deals.

The report speculates that with a basic budget of around £60m, Eddie Howe could bring in Sven Botman from Lille using around half that budget figure, as well as teenage Rennes striker Hugo Ekitike who was ‘due to move to Tyneside for an initial fee of around £16 million in January before the teenager rejected the move and asked to assess things again at the end of the season.’

This report doesn’t mention him but then you have Matt Targett who surely must be a no-brainer to make permanent in the summer, according to previous media claims there is already a £15m sale price agreed at the end of this seasons loan period, if Newcastle want to keep him.

The Telegraph say that the eventual final summer budget could also be increased depending on how successful the club are in terms of generating transfer fees and saved wages due to outgoing players, as well as how successful the Newcastle United owners are when it comes to agreeing sponsorship deals AND having them approved by the Premier League.

The bottom line in this report is that those now running Newcastle United want to improve the club on an ongoing basis and also want to give themselves the option of bringing in players during the 2022/23 mid-season transfer window.

I don’t think any (sensible) Newcastle United fan will be too surprised by this new report and the claims it makes, particularly in terms of pointing out how the intention / expectation isn’t to go out and try to sign the real elite players at this point, whether that is Neymar, Mbappe, Kane or whoever, paying out the very top transfer fees and wages.

Amanda Staveley has been very forthright in saying that the plan was never to spend money in January when it is generally tougher to do deals AND get best value. However, with Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce having handed them a situation where relegation was looking on the cards, immediate action had to be taken.

I think reading between the lines, if this report is on the money, then I could see that basic £60m budget ending up being anything up to around £100m this summer, depending on how well they do with sponsorship deals and moving out players. Taking the £90m or so committed in January, this would almost certainly still mean something like £150m to £200m as the net spend in their first year of ownership, which is a massive amount, especially compared to the other extreme we saw under Mike Ashley over his 14+ years.

Plus the signings of the likes of Trippier, Burn and Targett (presuming he is made permanent) all bought for £15m each or less, show that the best / right buys aren’t always the ones you spend fortunes on.

