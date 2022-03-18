Opinion

Newcastle United owner comments on Everton result and fans react – Interesting

I happened to see these comments after the match at Goodison Park from part Newcastle United owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

Along with his wife Amanda Staveley, they have a minority shareholding at NUFC as part of the consortium.

Both him (Ghodoussi) and another Newcastle United owner, Jamie Reuben, are active on social media and regularly comment on events at Newcastle United.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi commenting via Twitter after Everton 1 Newcastle 0:

‘Disappointing result tonight. But we’ll take stock, re-focus and come back stronger.’

Reaction from fans to the comments from the Newcastle United owner:

‘Howe isn’t up to it is he.’

‘Ridiculous comment. He has made us immeasurably better in a short space of time. The vast majority of true fans know that, remember where we were a few months ago. We’ve a tired squad that’s been stretched to the limit and lost two games at the death. In Eddie and #nufc we trust.’

‘Always one when we lose but the best when we are winning we need this break to refresh just get behind the team and manager then roll on summer signings…’

‘Assume you’ve supported Newcastle for approx 90mins?’

‘He’s managing a tired squad remember that 2/3 months ago we wouldn’t be able to field a squad after this run of games. We are still doing well and we now have a break to rest recuperate get everyone back to 100% for the run in.’

‘Transformed a squad with a few extra additions to play and compete for points at home and away and Howe is not up to it.

It was only not even a year a go under Bruce we were lucky to get 30% possession at home to the likes of Fulham Brighton and so on!!’

‘Just writing off the 9 games unbeaten then?’

‘So quick to judge when we lose a game. The lads will be knackered.’

‘Give your head a wobble.’

‘Clown.’

‘Shut up.’

‘Give up pal… Being a fan that is.’

‘Are you stupid, we have just had a 9 game unbeaten run and we have been seriously unlucky conceding 2 late goals in back to back games.’

‘Behave yourself ffs, fans like you boil my p.ss.’

Now I must admit, I am not a fan at all of the Newcastle United owners (nor indeed the players) having a presence on social media, as I don’t see any good coming from it overall. As you will always reach a point where stuff happens, on and / or off the pitch and people having access to the NUFC owners, via social media, will bring extra negatives. Or indeed the owners themselves, putting out messages that inadvertently create problems.

However, in this particular situation I think it has been a big positive. As in, you have one ‘Newcastle fan’ replying with a ridiculous comment to Mehrdad Ghodoussi, no doubt trying to get noticed / looking for attention, then every other NUFC supporter that responds to his comment, making clear that his attention seeking comment doesn’t reflect the fanbase.

It is a major problem with the way the media has gone in recent times, that they get ever more lazy and make up articles from the most ridiculous starting point. Often these days you will see ‘journalists’ using comments from Twitter as the basis for a story, such as no surprise if one of them came up with “Newcastle fans want Eddie Howe out” and using this comment and potentially others, as ‘proof’ that this is what NUFC supporters are saying. The bottom line is that whatever story you want to write, you could find comments somewhere in Twitter / social media to use as your evidence.

There are no doubt things that Eddie Howe could have done differently or better, the same as every manager. However, after Newcastle started the season with five points from the first eleven PL matches, Eddie Howe has now helped NUFC pick up 26 points in the next 18 PL games. A remarkable turn around from a Head Coach who has got a lot more right, than he has got wrong.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

(Frank Lampard – This is a bit dubious after Everton beat Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Everton 1 Newcastle 0 on Thursday night – Read HERE)

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat – Read HERE)

