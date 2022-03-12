Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Rodrigo Vilca goes out on loan

An official announcement from the club on Saturday afternoon, has confirmed that Rodrigo Vilca has gone out on loan.

The midfielder returning to Peru in a loan deal until January 2023.

Rodrigo Vilca joining Universitario de Deportes.

The player turned 23 today (Allan Saint-Maximin’s birthday as well, turning 25) and arrived at Newcastle United in October 202o on a four year deal.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 12 March 2022:

‘Peruvian midfielder Rodrigo Vilca has joined Universitario de Deportes in his native country on loan for the remainder of the year.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Magpies from Deportivo Municipal on a four-year deal in October 2020, spent the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at League One Doncaster Rovers.

The Lima-born playmaker – who celebrates his 23rd birthday today – made 13 competitive outings for Donny, scoring two goals and registering three assists, before returning to Tyneside in January.

He has returned to Peru for a loan spell until January 2023, linking up with the Liga 1 side, who finished third in the Peruvian top-flight last term.’

