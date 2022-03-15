News

Newcastle United official announcement – Joe White signs three year deal

An official announcement on Tuesday afternoon, reveals that Joe White has signed a three year contract with Newcastle United.

The 19 year old midfielder is currently on loan at Hartlepool and has made nine appearances so far for the League Two club.

Earlier in the season, Joe White was named as one of the subs four times for the Newcastle United first team but wasn’t called off the bench.

Newcastle United official announcement – 15 March 2022:

Teenage midfielder Joe White has signed a new three-year contract with Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old Academy product is currently on loan at League Two side Hartlepool United, whom he made his professional debut for during Pools’ FA Cup fourth round tie at Crystal Palace last month.

Hailing from Carlisle, the attacking midfielder joined United’s Academy in 2016, progressing through the Magpies’ youth ranks before making his Newcastle first-team debut during a pre-season draw at Rotherham United in July 2021.

A representative of England at under-18 level, the Cumbrian youngster also registered an assist on his first league start for Hartlepool during a 3-1 comeback win over Barrow at Victoria Park.

Head coach Eddie Howe has been impressed by the highly-rated playmaker to offer him a new deal on Tyneside.

White told nufc.co.uk: “I’m delighted to have signed until 2025. It’s been a good few months for the club, it looks like we’re heading in the right direction and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

